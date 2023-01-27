PHOTOS: Miller reveals KTM colours at MotoGP team launch

Australian MotoGP race winner Jack Miller has shown off his 2023 colours as part of the KTM Racing MotoGP team launch.

Miller joins the squad after five seasons riding a Ducati, the last two of those for the factory team.

That saw the 28-year-old pick up three wins; two in 2021 and last year’s Japanese Grand Prix.

He joins Brad Binder at KTM who has been with the Dutch team since entering the premier class in 2020, though his association stems back to his junior category career.

The South African has two MotoGP wins to his name, though his best result last season was second place – a position he managed on three occasions.

As a team, KTM finished second in the standings behind the factory Ducati team, though is looking to improve on that this year.

The squad teased its livery at its livery last week, including new backing.

“For sure finishing second in the Teams’ Championship last year is something to take, and to have a starting point for the future,” said Team Manager, Francesco Guidotti.

“It’s important because it means the team works well together and the atmosphere is great.

“There will be 21 GPs this year and it will be important to be competitive and in the top five every single time and then we also have the Sprint races.

“We are a factory team and the only goal we can have, the only target, is the title. It is easy to say and not easy to get! But this is the main goal.

“Everything has to be efficient, especially now when we have less time to make the right setting in different conditions.

“It is a basic thing that you need to do; make a team that is closely connected and efficient to face those daily challenges.

“Our riders – Jack and Brad – are a special combo and the team will be very strong because there are two special personalities.”

The 2023 MotoGP calendar features 21 races beginning with the Grand Prix of Portugal at Portimao in March.

However, on-track action begins prior to that with a Shakedown Test on February 5-7 in Sepang prior to the first Official Test of the year, at the same venue, on February 10-12.