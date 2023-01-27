McLaren completes IndyCar livery unveils

The McLaren IndyCar Team has completed its 2023 livery unveils with the release of imagery of the #5 Pato O’Ward entry.

Despite friction between the two parties early last season amid rival IndyCar driver Colton Herta’s Formula 1 testing deal with the organisation, O’Ward would go on to sign a new, three-year contract with McLaren.

The announcement came just days before the Mexican finished a close second in the Indianapolis 500, with two wins during the campaign, at Barber Motorsports Park and Iowa.

He would finish the year seventh in the points, one position but more than a full race’s worth of points up on team-mate Felix Rosenqvist.

They are joined at an expanded McLaren line-up this year by 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi, who moves into the #7 entry with Rosenqvist shifting to Car #6, but O’Ward stays in Car #5 for what will be his fourth season with the squad.

As before, his Chevrolet-powered Dallara will be adorned in black and orange hues, with primary backing from the team’s naming rights sponsor, Arrow.

In May, McLaren will also field Tony Kanaan in the Indianapolis 500.

Before then, IndyCar’s pre-season Open Test takes place at The Thermal Club on February 2-3.