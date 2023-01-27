Lawson confirmed for Red Bull Bathurst F1 drive

Liam Lawson has been confirmed as the driver of the Red Bull RB7 Formula 1 car that will perform demonstrations at next weekend’s Bathurst 12 Hour.

Speedcafe.com first reported the New Zealander was set for the drive when revealing Daniel Ricciardo was unavailable for the outing.

That has now been confirmed with Lawson traversing the Tasman after competing in a karting event in his homeland this weekend.

“I’m super excited! I’ve never been to Bathurst before so it’ll be a first for me,” Lawson said.

“It’s a track that I’ve done a lot in sim racing and iRacing. Being from New Zealand, Supercars is a massive series and I’ve grown up watching it, especially the Bathurst 1000. It’s always been one of the biggest events that I’ve known.

“I’m excited to finally tackle the Mountain and in that car as well – in the RB7 – which I have had the privilege of driving once and it was one of the coolest experiences of my life.

“I’m really excited to have that opportunity again at such a unique place, and to see the fans’ reaction to the car because I think it will be quite cool.”

As Red Bull’s Reserve Driver, Lawson is the first port of call should a substitute be needed for Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez during the Formula 1 season.

He has already taken part in a number of Free Practice sessions, and testing for the Milton Keynes squad – and Red Bull’s other F1 operation, Scuderia AlphaTauri.

Lawson drove during Free Practice 1 at the Belgian, Mexico City, and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix last year, and also took in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, where he logged 111 laps.

This season, the 20-year-old (who turns 21 the week after his Bathurst run) will campaign in Japan’s Super Formula.

That follows two years in the FIA Formula 2 Championship, winning on five occasions, and mirrors the pathway Pierre Gasly followed en route to his Formula 1 debut.

Lawson will be on track at Bathurst in the Red Bull RB7, the car which took Sebastian Vettel to the 2011 F1 championship, with an appearance following Qualifying 1 on Saturday set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports, Kayo, and the Seven Network.