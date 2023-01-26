Verstappen installs sim racing rig on private jet

Max Verstappen has had a sim racing rig fitted aboard his Falcon-900EX private jet.

The two-time world champion is well known for competing in races across a number of platforms.

He was recently in the headlines after retiring his entry form the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual after being disconnected while leading the race.

His extra-curricular activities are not viewed as a distraction by Red Bull, with the operation’s motorsport advisor, Dr Helmut Marko, viewing it instead as a benefit.

“The opposite is the case. He even had his private plane converted so that he can fly a simulator in the air in the future,” he told German publication Sport1.

“But that’s a good thing, too, because Max needs this distraction.

“In any case, it didn’t do him any harm when it came to his two titles.”

Verstappen will not be able to compete in online competitions while flying, but he will still be able to get the laps in.

Most simulators have offline capabilities, ranging from the ability simply to log laps to competing against computer-generated rivals.

Images of the two-time world champion’s home simulator show he enjoys a triple screen set-up, with a fourth presumably connected to a second computer through which his stream runs.

He has a Playseat frame and LM-X steering wheel from Precision Sim Engineering, which retails from £2295, while the force feedback system is worth more than £3500.

All told, Verstappen’s home set-up, including the gaming computer, is worth in the region of AUD 25,000.

His plane, the Falcon-900EX, is a long-range corporate jet capable of reaching most Formula 1 venues without needing to land to refuel.

Market price approaches $9 million, with Verstappen acquiring his second-hand in 2020.