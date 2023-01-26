Seidl appoints new team boss at Sauber

New arrival Andreas Seidl has appointed Alessandro Alunni Bravi as Formula 1 team boss for Alfa Romeo Sauber.

Alunni Bravi takes on the role of ‘Team Representative’ alongside his existing responsibilities as Managing Director of the Sauber Group.

Sauber was the only squad not to have a named team boss, though most opt for the title of ‘Team Principal’.

The position was left vacant when Fred Vasseaur, formerly CEO and Team Principal, departed for Ferrari, with Seidl arriving from McLaren to become CEO of the organisation.

“I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Alessandro Alunni Bravi to the role of Team Representative, in addition to his existing duties of Managing Director of the Group,” said Seidl.

“His vast experience in motorsport has equipped him with all the tools he needs to succeed, and his intimate knowledge of the team, of which he has been part for more than five years, will ensure stability and continuity in our progression.

“Alessandro representing the team during the Formula 1 championship will allow me to focus on growing the Group and preparing for the challenges and opportunities that await us.

“I thank Alessandro for his belief in our vision and I welcome him to this additional position: I am convinced this is another valuable addition to what is without any doubt a very strong team, from the drivers to the management team, to each one of our employees, capable of building on last year’s success and creating a bright future for Sauber.”

Alunni Bravi added: “I want to thank Andreas and our shareholders for their trust, and I want to reiterate my commitment to giving my best to live up to their expectations and represent the team in the best possible way.

“It is a huge privilege to keep working with a group of incredible people who, over many years, have helped me integrate within the Sauber Group: what they gave me in this time will enable me to fulfil this task and represent the team according to our shared vision and our objectives.

“I am fully conscious of the work we have ahead of us and of the challenges that face us: I approach this task with humility, knowing I am part of a strong team that will get the job done, and with the belief we have everything we need for a successful future.”

Alfa Romeo Sauber heads into the 2023 season with an unchanged driver line-up with Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou both staying on.

The coming campaign is, however, set to be the squad’s last with Alfa Romeo branding.

Nonetheless, Sauber faces a bright future as “strategic partner” of Audi when it joins the F1 grid in 2026.