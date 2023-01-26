Race of Champions line-up finalised

The star-studded 2023 Race of Champions driver line-up has been completed ahead of the 32nd edition this weekend.

The 18-drivers announced for the event, boasting experience in categories including Formula 1, Extreme E, IndyCar and the World Rally Championship, will represent hosts Sweden, France, Germany, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom, United States of America, a Nordic team, as well as an All-Stars squad on January 28-29.

For the second year running, the Race of Champions will take place on a snow and ice circuit 96km south of the Arctic Circle in Pitea, Sweden.

Three-time Race of Champions winner and Extreme E driver Mattias Ekstrom will represent Sweden alongside 2021 Extreme E title winner Johan Kristoffersson.

Two-time Nations’ Cup winners France will be represented by four-time Race of Champions winner and nine-time WRC winner Sebastien Loeb, as well as eTouring Car World Cup competitor Adrien Tambay.

The most successful nation in Race of Champions history, Germany, features a strong combination in four-time Formula 1 World Drivers’ Champion Sebastian Vettel as well as 2020 Formula 2 title winner and current Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 Reserve Driver Mick Schumacher.

The duo have a strong friendship and have previously competed in the Race of Champions in 2019 and 2022.

Vettel was the Champion of Champions in 2015, while claimed six consecutive Nations Cup titles for Germany between 2007 and 2012 with Michael Schumacher, Mick’s father.

Two-time Nations’ Cup winner Finland will field the 1998 and 1999 Formula 1 World Drivers’ Champion Mika Hakkinen and 10-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas.

Reigning Nations Cup winners Norway will once again be represented by father-and-son pairing; two-time WRC title winner Petter Solberg and current WRC2 driver Oliver Solberg.

For the second year running, Great Britain’s driver line-up will consist of 13-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner David Coulthard, as well as three-time W Series title winner, 2023 Indy NXT driver and Williams Racing Driver Academy member Jamie Chadwick.

The USA will be represented by 11-time X Games gold medal winner Travis Pastrana, as well as American Rallycross Champion and McLaren Extreme E pilot Tanner Foust.

The Nordic team boasts a strong pedigree in Dane Tom Kristensen, a nine-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and Nations’ Cup winner, as well as Swede Felix Rosenqvist, a five-time IndyCar podium finisher.

The All Star squad will consist of Brazilian 2022 Formula 2 title winner and Aston Martin Reserve Driver Felipe Drugovich, as well as a five-time World Rally Championship runner-up in Belgian Thierry Neuville.

The Race of Champions Nations Cup will take place on Saturday, January 28 from 12:00 – 15:00 local time/22:00 AEDT on Saturday, January 28 to 01:00 AEDT on Sunday, January 29.

The Race of Champions itself will take place on Sunday, January 29 from 12:00 – 15:00 local time/22:00 AEDT on Sunday, January 29 to 01:00 AEDT on Monday, January 30.

Click here to view the live stream of the event.