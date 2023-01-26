> News > Sportscars

PHOTOS: Daytona 24 Hour

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 26th January, 2023 - 8:40pm

Opening practice for the Rolex 24 at Daytona begins on today (Thursday, local time) with a total of four sessions ahead of the race itself, which starts at 13:40 on Saturday.

Last week, the Roar Before The 24 saw teams turn their first laps and qualify to set the grid for this year’s race, with a number of Australian and New Zealand drivers including Scott McLaughlin, Matt Campbell and Ryan Briscoe among the 61 starters.

Read the results of the Roar Before The 24 here.

Follow the race here.

 

