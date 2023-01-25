VIDEO: Supercars tailshafts old and new compared

Subscribe to our newsletter
> Multimedia > Favourite Flick
By
Speedcafe.com
Wednesday 25th January, 2023 - 4:59pm
Brad Jones compares a present-day tailshaft to what was fitted to a Project Blueprint Supercar.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]
Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!
By submitting above you agree to the Speedcafe.com Privacy Policy.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]