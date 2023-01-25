New team for Bowe in farewell TCM season

John Bowe has switched teams ahead of his farewell season in Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters.

After almost eight years with Bendigo Retro Muscle Cars which has yielded three titles and 56 race wins, the #18 Torana will now be run out of Melbourne-based Ravage Raceworks.

The switch is said to be merely due to logistics given Ravage, which is run by fellow TCM race winner Dean Lillie, is located in the Victorian capital and hence more readily available for commercial activations.

Ravage has also run Jim Pollicina’s Holden Toranas, with Pollicina himself, Andrew Fisher, and Lillie all taking victories in cars run from its Melbourne workshop.

The 2023 TCM season will be Bowe’s last as a full-time competitor in the category, although he has left the door open for future cameos and will pursue ‘bucket list’ motor racing events.

“I want to say a massive thanks to Gary O’Brien and his team at Bendigo Retro,” said the Tasmanian native.

“He built the car and has run it ever since and it’s been fantastic.

“Even though it’s not as up-to-date as some of the newer cars in the category, it continues to be very competitive and that’s a testament to Gary and his guys.

“We’re only making the move for logistical reasons – we really need to have the car based in Melbourne so it’s close to sponsors and supporters for this important season.

“There’s absolutely no hard feelings on either side and I’ve got so many fond memories of our time together. They’re terrific, talented people.

“Dean and his team are local which makes the logistics so much easier for us this year.

“His team have proven to be very competitive and I know they’ll do a great job and make sure the Torana is up to the job – it will just be up to me to steer it properly!”

Among Bowe’s sponsors this year will be Apex Steel, Rare Spares, Motor Active, Mobil 1, Meguiar’s, Astron Tech, and Tony Quinn’s Local Legends.

Following the release of renders and teaser imagery in conjunction with the announcement of the latter, the #18 Torana has now been unveiled in the ‘flesh’ with its new look.

Round 1 of the 2023 season is AWC Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains on February 24-26, as part of the SpeedSeries.

Every SpeedSeries event is live and ad-free on Stan Sport.