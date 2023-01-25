Mercedes reveals full Pro driver line-up for Bathurst 12 Hour

Mercedes-AMG has revealed its full complement of Pro drivers for the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

A total of four Mercedes-AMG GT3s have been entered in the Pro class of next month’s Mount Panorama GT3 enduro, with Triple Eight Race Engineering and SunEnergy1 having revealed its driving crews.

Now, the German marque has announced that the #999 GruppeM car will be steered by Raffaele Marciello, Mikael Grenier, and Maro Engel.

The latter had driven last year for the Craft-Bamboo squad, which will draw on the talent of Lucas Auer, Nicky Catsburg, and 2022 Intercontinental GT Challenge drivers’ champion Daniel Juncadella in Car #77.

As previously announced, the Supercheap Auto-backed Triple Eight entry in the Pro class is comprised of Shane van Gisbergen, Broc Feeney, and Maximilian Gotz.

SunEnergy1 owner Kenny Habul will once again partner up with two of the drivers with whom he won last year’s Bathurst 12 Hour, namely Jules Gounon and Luca Stolz.

Drivers for the other four Pro class entries, namely two Team WRT BMWs, a Melbourne Performance Centre Audi, and a Manthey EMA Porsche, had already been confirmed also.

Among the Pro-Am Mercedes-AMG contingent is the high-profile Triple Eight Boost Mobile entry of Jamie Whincup/Richie Stanaway/Prince Jefri Ibrahim.

Scott Taylor Motorsport, Valmont Racing and Volante Rosso Motorsport (two cars) will also run Mercedes-AMG GT3s in the race, while Mark Griffith’s Team Nineteen outfit is campaigning one of the Three-Pointed Star’s GT4s.

Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, said, “The Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour is one of the toughest races of the year and is of great importance to Mercedes-AMG Motorsport.

“This is reflected in the highly competitive standard of our teams and the record number of entries for both factory-supported and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing teams.

“On top of that, I am proud that we have again been asked to provide the Safety Car for this year’s race. After all, safety is always a priority for Mercedes and AMG, and that of course also goes for motorsport.

“Having won the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2022, we are excited about the return of the Pro category this year and look forward to the challenge of defending this title in what will undoubtedly be a tough race against a top-class grid.

“The Mount Panorama circuit is certainly one of the most challenging race tracks in the world, and I’m thrilled to be going in person to this unique race.”

The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place from February 3-5.