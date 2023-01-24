Race-winning Pye Holden Commodore up for auction

The Holden Commodore ZB that Supercars driver Scott Pye drove to victory at the 2018 Melbourne 400 is up for auction.

The race-winning Walkinshaw Andretti United ZB Commodore, dubbed WR 024, is being offered for auction by Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers.

After the car made its debut at the Adelaide 500 in March 2018, Pye drove the Boost Mobile/Mobil 1 backed ZB Commodore to victory in Race 5 of the 2018 Supercars Championship season at Albert Park, taking the chequered flag 0.2612s ahead of eventual seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup, with then Brad Jones Racing driver Nick Percat completing the podium.

In addition to his race win at Albert Park, Pye steered WR 024 to a second-place finish in Race 1 at the Winter SuperSprint, as well as at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 alongside Warren Luff.

In 2019, Pye raced WR 024 again, with a best-result of fourth at the Gold Coast 600 alongside Luff, that was preceded by a seventh-place finish at Mount Panorama.

WR 024 was handed over to Bryce Fullwood when he joined the squad in 2020, with the Territorian recording a best result of third in Race 25 at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Following a crash in that year’s season-ending Bathurst 1000 WR 024 was repaired, with Fullwood stepping behind the wheel at the Darwin Triple Crown at Hidden Valley Raceway.

WR 024 was last driven at the 2021 Bathurst 1000, with Fullwood and Luff steering it to a fifth-place finish, in a race that was famously won by their team-mates Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth.

Walkinshaw Andretti United Team Principal Bruce Stewart told Speedcafe.com that the car has special meaning to the team.

“It’s a very special car for us because it’s the first win we had as Walkinshaw Andretti United and it was at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix,” Stewart said.

“It was pretty cool to win with owners around the car and to do it in front of a really passionate crowd.

“For WAU to cement a win, our first win under the Walkinshaw Andretti United banner, it was pretty cool, pretty emotional and something that everyone around that car will remember.

“It’s more than just a relic, it’s a proper race car and I’m sure it would still go pretty well if the right person was to buy it.”

WR 024 has been restored back to its original race condition and sports the Boost Mobile livery it carried to victory.

The four-door sedan contains a race-spec 5.0L V8 engine and period-correct components.

