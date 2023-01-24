Miami GP adds capacity ahead of second F1 race

The Miami Grand Prix will play out to an increased number of fans with organisers expanding grandstand capacity ahead of its second F1 race.

A total of 3000 new grandstand seats will be added to the Miami International Autodrome for the May 5-7 event.

General admission tickets have also been given a boost with the launch of the ‘Campus Pass’.

It’s an expanded offering to that which fans could purchase at the inaugural event last year, with organisers boasting it will offer more fans greater access to “F1 and the culture of Miami through access to unique locations around the venue.”

The Miami venue is undergoing a number of modifications for 2023 with the F1 paddock set to be expanded into the Hard Rock Stadium and the racing surface to be relaid.

Teams will have their hospitality suites based on the playing field in the stadium itself.

Branded the ‘Team Village’, it will be accessible to all ticket holders, including General Admission.

“Our first race last May was a sell-out success in which more than 240,000 spectators visited the Miami International Autodrome for an unforgettable experience,” said Tyler Epp, President of the Miami Grand Prix.

“Due to overwhelming demand, we have been maximising the venue to increase grandstand capacity, expand hospitality and to improve the experience for our General Admission Campus Pass ticket holders, to give the opportunity for even more fans to experience the incredible spectacle of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.”

Miami is not the only event looking to expand its offering, with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation announcing increased grandstand seating in response to the demand.

The March 30-April 2 event in Albert Park is already a race-day sell-out, with allocations having been exhausted within hours of going on sale.

According to the Australian Grand Prix website, only single-day hospitality passes remain available as of the time of writing.

Last year’s race was a sell-out in Melbourne, with record crowds across the four days of the event.

It is on target to surpass the 419,114 figure in 2023.