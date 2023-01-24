Fittipaldi remains with Haas for 2023

Haas has confirmed Pietro Fittipaldi will continue as the American-registered team’s F1 Test and Reserve Driver.

The grandson of two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi, the new contract will keep Pietro with Haas for a fifth season.

In that time he’s started two grands prix, subbing for Romain Grosjean at the end of the 2020 season on top of a smattering of practice and test outings.

“I’m very happy to be continuing with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, a team that I consider family,” said Fittipaldi.

“It will be my fifth season in Formula 1 as the Official Reserve and Test Driver for Haas and I’m super excited to be going into 2023 coming off the back of a very competitive season.

“Last year I did two free practice sessions, tested at the beginning of the year and at the end of season test so we’ve already been able to try some stuff for the new season.

“I’m excited to see the new car and new developments, and I hope that we’re able to make an even bigger step forward with the VF-23.”

Team boss Guenther Steiner added: “I’ve said before that continuity and consistency is key to success in Formula 1 and Pietro remaining with the team for 2023 makes me believe that we have strong foundations.

“In Formula 1, you need to be able to react within the smallest of margins to any scenario, and Pietro is a proven performer and is ready to step in at any time to get behind the wheel and drive, as he did twice in 2020.

“Last season he took part in pre-season testing, two free-practice sessions and post-season testing in the VF-22 and surprisingly unlike many drivers on the grid, he’s said this car suits his aggressive style, which is music to my ears when track time is so limited.

“He’s an asset to our team so I look forward to seeing his continuation with us this season.”

The 26-year-old will remain race sharp by competing in the World Endurance Championship with Jota, and the IMSA SportsCar Championship in the United States with Rick Ware Racing – both in LMP2 machinery.

At Haas, he’ll support Kevin Magnussen, who remains with the squad for a second season following his late call-up ahead of the 2022 campaign, and new signing Nico Hulkenberg.

Haas finished eighth in last year’s constructors’ championship, with the team predicted to improve on that in the year ahead.

Three days of pre-season testing gets underway on February 23, with Haas the only team yet to announce the launch date of its 2023 challenger.