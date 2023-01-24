FIA Girls on Track programme returns to Australian GP

The FIA Girls on Track Career Development and Mentoring programme returns to the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix for 2023.

Registrations are now open for young women aged 15-22 to take part in this year’s programme at the Albert Park event, which will take place on March 30-April 2.

This year’s edition will give 20 participants an insight into the workings of teams and event organisers, as well as access to key individuals in the Formula 1 paddock.

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation, Australians Girls on Track ambassadors and the Alfa Romeo F1 team are key supporters of the programme, with last year’s participants spending time with Alfa Romeo drivers Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou.

“This is truly a one-of-a-kind experience that provides insights into motorsport that will prove invaluable,” said Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca.

“Last year, the girls who attended got the opportunity to learn so much from some of the best in the business.

“Since then, several of last year’s attendees have gone on to gain experience in the industry, including here at Motorsport Australia.

“It is fair to say the programme can potentially open some very important doors as these young girls begin their careers in the sport.

“A big thank you must go to everyone who supports this event, including the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, our Ambassadors and in particular, the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team who are so generous with their time and support.”

Australian Girls on Track Ambassador and Triple Eight Race Engineering co-owner Jessica Dane added: “Last year’s event at the Australian Grand Prix was a huge success and we’re looking to build on that in 2023.

“Planning started literally straight after we’d finished so you can imagine how big this will be.

“This programme gives so much to the girls who participate, whether it’s connections to mentors or the confidence to pursue their goals.

“The application process is certainly competitive, but it means we’ll have a pool of truly incredible young women and I can’t wait to see how the event benefits them in the near future and for years to come.”

Registrations for the programme close on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

CLICK HERE to apply.