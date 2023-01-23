VIDEO: How a Gen3 Supercar is plumbed

Subscribe to our newsletter
> Multimedia > Favourite Flick
By
Speedcafe.com
Monday 23rd January, 2023 - 2:46pm
Brad Jones explains how his team is creating the brake, air jack, and firebomb lines for its Gen3 Camaros.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]
Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!
By submitting above you agree to the Speedcafe.com Privacy Policy.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]