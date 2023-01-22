Wurz storms to feature race pole in Teretonga

Charlie Wurz has claimed pole position for the Formula Regional Oceania Championship feature race at Teretonga Park.

Wurz set a benchmark of 54.053s to top the timesheets ahead of Qualifying 1 pole-sitter and Highlands Motorsport Park race winner Callum Hedge, with Kiwi native James Penrose third-fastest in the 15-minute session.

The son of former Formula 1 driver Alex Wurz, the Austrian’s feature race pole position follows his maiden Formula Regional Oceania Championship victory in Race 1 yesterday.

“Conditions were tricky the track was around half a second slower than yesterday,” Wurz reflected.

“I made a few mistakes and I wasn’t sure what the gap was. I rested the car a bit more and went for it and it’s great to take my first pole position.”

Penrose will be joined by fellow Kiwi Liam Sceats on the second row of the grid, with Jacob Abel, who can count ex-IndyCar racer Spencer Pigot as one of his supporters this weekend, fifth fastest.

His Kiwi Motorsport team-mate Josh Mason will start sixth, ahead of Ryan Shehan, with David Morales eighth.

Australians Ryder Quinn and Tom McLennan rounded out the top 10, which was covered by nine-tenths of a second.

Bree Morris, Chloe Chambers and Lucas Fecury completed the field.

Race 2, which features a reverse grid of the top eight from Race 1, is set to commence at 13:13 local time/11:13 AEDT, while the feature race is scheduled for 15:55 local time/13:55 AEDT.

Qualifying 2 Result

1. Charlie Wurz (Austria)

2. Callum Hedge (NZ)

3. James Penrose (NZ)

4. Liam Sceats (NZ)

5. Jacob Abel (USA)

6. Josh Mason (UK)

7. Ryan Shehan (USA)

8. David Morales (USA)

9. Ryder Quinn (Aus)

10. Tom McLennan (Aus)

11. Bree Morris (NZ)

12. Chloe Chambers (USA)

13. Lucas Fecury (Bra)