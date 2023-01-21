> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: First BJR Gen3 Camaro takes shape

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 21st January, 2023 - 5:19pm

Brad Jones provides an update on the build of the first of his team’s Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro Supercars.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]