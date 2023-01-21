PHOTOS: Bathurst 12 Hour test for Triple Eight

Triple Eight’s Supercheap Auto Racing effort was in action at Phillip Island on Friday as preparations continue for the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

The Banyo operation is set to field two cars in the event, with Shane van Gisbergen, Broc Feeney, and Mercedes-AMG factory pilot Maximilian Gotz set to share the Pro class entry.

It was today announced that next month’s Bathurst event will boast 17 hours of television coverage on both Fox Sports and the Seven Network.

Coverage of the race itself will commence at 05:30 local time, 15 minutes prior to the now traditional start time on February 5.

This year’s Bathurst 12 Hour features a demonstration by Formula 1 world championship-winning team Red Bull.

It is expected the squad’s Reserve Driver, Liam Lawson, will take the wheel of the RB7 at points across the weekend.

There are a total of 28 entries in the headline race with Triple Eight also sporting a car in the Pro-Am competition.

A total of 20 other GT3 machines have entered this year’s edition with the balance of the field set to be made up of invitational efforts.