> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Bathurst 12 Hour test for Triple Eight

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 21st January, 2023 - 1:47pm
Triple Eight tested at Phillip Island yesterday ahead of the Bathurst 12 Hour

Triple Eight tested at Phillip Island yesterday ahead of the Bathurst 12 Hour

Triple Eight’s Supercheap Auto Racing effort was in action at Phillip Island on Friday as preparations continue for the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

The Banyo operation is set to field two cars in the event, with Shane van Gisbergen, Broc Feeney, and Mercedes-AMG factory pilot Maximilian Gotz set to share the Pro class entry.

It was today announced that next month’s Bathurst event will boast 17 hours of television coverage on both Fox Sports and the Seven Network.

Coverage of the race itself will commence at 05:30 local time, 15 minutes prior to the now traditional start time on February 5.

This year’s Bathurst 12 Hour features a demonstration by Formula 1 world championship-winning team Red Bull.

It is expected the squad’s Reserve Driver, Liam Lawson, will take the wheel of the RB7 at points across the weekend.

There are a total of 28 entries in the headline race with Triple Eight also sporting a car in the Pro-Am competition.

A total of 20 other GT3 machines have entered this year’s edition with the balance of the field set to be made up of invitational efforts.

TannerS_200123_888_SCA_GT3_PITest028
TannerS_200123_888_SCA_GT3_PITest008
TannerS_200123_888_SCA_GT3_PITest013
TannerS_200123_888_SCA_GT3_PITest091
TannerS_200123_888_SCA_GT3_PITest036
TannerS_200123_888_SCA_GT3_PITest006
TannerS_200123_888_SCA_GT3_PITest005
TannerS_200123_888_SCA_GT3_PITest021
TannerS_200123_888_SCA_GT3_PITest047
TannerS_200123_888_SCA_GT3_PITest068
TannerS_200123_888_SCA_GT3_PITest042
TannerS_200123_888_SCA_GT3_PITest037

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]