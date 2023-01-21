Hedge takes Formula Regional pole in Teretonga

Callum Hedge has taken pole position for the opening Formula Regional Oceania Championship race of the weekend at Teretonga Park.

Already a race winner in the championship, The New Zealander posted a best time of 52.513s to secure top spot over Charlie Wurz, son of ex-Formula 1 driver Alex.

“It’s easier to do longer runs here where the lap is short, so you can definitely get into a rhythm and focus on not one lap but a few more,” said Hedge of his qualifying effort.

“The car was strong and we’re set up well for the weekend. I’m looking forward to the races and of course it’s a big advantage here starting from pole position.”

With team-mate Wurz alongside him, it makes for an all-M2 Competition front row.

American Jacob Abel, who this weekend boast ex-IndyCar race Spencer Pigot in his camp, was third best for Kiwi Motorsport.

Josh Mason completes the second row, the Brit just a thousandth off the pace of team-mate Abel.

The leading Australian was Ryder Quinn, who qualified ninth fastest, two places back from Highlands Feature Race winner David Morales.

The first of three races this weekend gets underway at 15:25 local time, a 25-lap encounter around the 2.5km circuit.

Another qualifying session follows on Sunday morning ahead of two further races, Race 2 of the weekend at 13:13 local time ahead of the ‘Spirit of a Nation Cup’ 30-lapper at 15:55.