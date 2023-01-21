Aussie youngster joins Formula 3 field

Aussie youngster Hugh Barter has announced he will step up to the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2023.

The Australian-Japanese teenager will compete with Campos Racing in the Formula 1 feeder series.

It’s a continuation of an existing relationship between the two with Barter having campaigned for the operation in Formula 4 last year.

“I’m very happy to announce that I’ll be doing F3 with Campos Racing this year,” Barter said.

“It’ll be good to keep the relationship going after a strong season with them in Formula 4 so I look forward to it.

“I would also like to thank my main sponsor Platinum High Integrity Technologies Limited and All Road Management for supporting and guiding me because without them it would not be possible to take on the championship.”

Team Principal, Adrian Campos, added: “We are proud to continue working with Hugh after a 2022 season with plenty of success.

“The Formula 3 championship is yet a more difficult challenge but we feel confident as he is a very talented driver with excellent skills.

“We really hope he will be able to quickly learn with our support and experience in order to end the season fighting for top results.”

Barter finished second in the French and Spanish Formula 4 Championships last season with 16 wins across both competitions.

His graduation to Formula 3 comes as the competition branches out into Australia for the first time.

The junior series is part of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix support bill alongside the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Barter joins Aussie compatriot Christian Mansell at Campos Racing for the coming year, with Tommy Smith making for three Australians in the Formula 3 field.

Smith, nephew of Supercars driver Jack Smith, will race for Van Amersfoort Racing.

The 2023 F3 season starts in Bahrain alongside the opening round of the Formula 1 season.

Melbourne then hosts the second round of the Formula 3 year before the championship heads to Imola as part of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend in late May.