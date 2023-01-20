> News > Sportscars > GT > Bathurst 12 Hour
Webb among Audi Bathurst 12 Hour drivers
Friday 20th January, 2023 - 9:56pm
Audi has announced the suite of R8 drivers for this year’s Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour, including a comeback to motorsport for Jonathon Webb.
There will be a total of seven vehicles from the Ingolstadt marque in the race, all being the R8 LMS GT3 evo II, with one in the Pro class and three each in Pro-Am and Silver, most of which will be run by Melbourne Performance Centre.
That includes the #74 Audi Sport Team MPC entry which will be piloted by an all-factory trio of Mattia Drudi, Christopher Haase, and Patric Niederhauser.
Audi’s announcement also confirms that PremiAir Racing’s James Golding will drive the Pro-Am #55 Schumacher Motorsport Fuchs Racing entry which Supercars’ newest team is running for Brad Schumacher himself, with Frederic Vervisch named as the factory steerer in the crew.
Also in Pro-Am, the #777 The Bend Motorsport Park Team MPC car’s line-up is comprised of Ricardo Feller, Christopher Mies, and back-to-back Australian GT champion Yasser Shahin, while the #9 Hallmarc Team MPC entry will be driven by Lee Holdsworth, Dean Fiore, and Marc Cini.
2016 Bathurst 12 Hour winner Webb will drive the #47 Supabarn Team MPC entry with David Russell, James Koundouris, and Theo Koundouris; while a PremiAir and Tekno Autosports Supercars co-driver in Dylan O’Keeffe is set to line up with Andre Fawcet and Daniel Gaunt in the #10 Myland Team IMS car.
Both of those are Silver class entries as is the #65 Team MPC Audi, pending announcement of the third driver, given only Liam Talbot and Fraser Ross have been confirmed thus far.
“For our local MPC partners, the race is a first-class sporting challenge just as it is for us,” said Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing.
“Already traditionally, MPC is represented at Bathurst with a strong, competitive base of customers.
“Audi Sport customer racing complements the privateer line-up with six Audi Sport drivers split across three race cars.”
Audi has won the Bathurst 12 Hour three times, most recently in 2018 with Team WRT, which is now a BMW squad and will field two M4 GT3s in this year’s race, including one to be driven by Valentino Rossi.
The event begins on Friday, February 3.
Audi drivers: 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Class
|Make
|Model
|Driver 1
|Ranking*
|Driver 2
|Ranking*
|Driver 3
|Ranking*
|(Driver 4)
|(Ranking)*
|74
|Audi Sport Team MPC
|Pro
|Audi
|R8 LMS evo II
|Mattia Drudi
|Platinum
|Christopher Haase
|Platinum
|Patric Niederhauser
|Platinum
|9
|Hallmarc Team MPC
|Pro-Am
|Audi
|R8 LMS evo II
|Dean Fiore
|Gold
|Lee Holdsworth
|Gold
|Marc Cini
|Bronze
|55
|Schumacher Motorsport Fuchs Racing
|Pro-Am
|Audi
|R8 LMS evo II
|Frederic Vervisch
|Gold
|James Golding
|Silver
|Brad Schumacher
|Bronze
|777
|The Bend Motorsport Park Team MPC
|Pro-Am
|Audi
|R8 LMS evo II
|Ricardo Feller
|Platinum
|Christopher Mies
|Platinum
|Yasser Shahin
|Bronze
|10
|Myland Team IMS
|Silver
|Audi
|R8 LMS evo II
|Daniel Gaunt
|Silver
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Silver
|Andrew Fawcet
|Bronze
|47
|Supabarn Team MPC
|Silver
|Audi
|R8 LMS evo II
|David Russell
|Silver
|Jonathon Webb
|Silver
|James Koundouris
|Bronze
|Theo Koundouris
|Bronze
|65
|Team MPC
|Silver
|Audi
|R8 LMS evo II
|Fraser Ross
|Silver
|Liam Talbot
|Bronze
|TBA
|TBA
* Per 2023 FIA Driver Categorisation list
