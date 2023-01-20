VIDEO: The prototype which is key to BJR Gen3 builds
Friday 20th January, 2023 - 4:06pm
In Brad Jones Racing’s latest Gen3 update, Brad Jones himself explains where its engine has come from and the key role it plays in the builds of its Camaro Supercars.
The Albury-based squad is in fact in possession of one of the two engines from the prototype Gen3 Camaro, for the purpose of finessing plumbing in its own race cars.
Chevrolet teams are yet to receive race engines but delivery will soon begin.
As previously reported by Speedcafe.com, the random draw to allocate the initial tranche of engines to the Ford teams has already been held, and the same process for their Chevrolet counterparts follows.
BJR will field four Camaros in the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, for Andre Heimgartner, Bryce Fullwood, Macauley Jones, and Jack Smith.
