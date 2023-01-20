VIDEO: Team 18 livery teaser
Friday 20th January, 2023 - 8:25am
Team 18 has teased the livery for one of its new-for-2023 Chevrolet Camaro Supercars.
The brief video shows a render of a Camaro with DeWalt on a computer screen before the team’s Sponsorship Manager attempts to block the camera.
Mark Winterbottom’s #18 entry will carry primary backing this year from that tool brand, which is part of the portfolio of the Stanley Black & Decker company which has had title sponsorship of at least one of the Charlie Schwerkolt-owned squad’s cars since 2019.
At this stage, it is expected that the full livery will be revealed in mid-February.
Winterbottom and Scott Pye make for an unchanged driver line-up for Team 18 since it expanded to two cars in 2020.
