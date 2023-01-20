New Mobil fuel, oil deal for KTM MotoGP team

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will run on ExxonMobil product, including Mobil 1 lubricants, in the 2023 MotoGP season.

The new agreement will see tailored Mobil 1 product made for the RC16 motorcycles which will be ridden by Jack Miller and Brad Binder.

It comes at a significant time for MotoGP, with a mandate that fuel be minimum 40 percent non-fossil origin from next year, and 100 percent from 2027.

KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer said, “This collaboration is important to us for a few reasons.

“ExxonMobil is a major name in the industry and also motorsports with a big presence in racing and we know we will count on their premium lubricants for our Red Bull KTM RC16.

“They have a similar mentality to us when it comes to aiming for the top level and the best performance, and that also flows into our goals for the future where we really want to be part of this shift in MotoGP sustainability with race fuels.

“We are looking forward to representing Mobil lubricants in MotoGP competition.”

ExxonMobil’s Global Sponsorships & Motorsports Manager, Rob Shearer, added, “This is an exciting new partnership for Mobil 1, and we are looking forward to developing a long and successful relationship with such a distinguished, dynamic and innovative brand as KTM.

“Our role will be to provide high performing cutting-edge fuels and lubricants, and hopefully Red Bull KTM can deliver to us race wins and championship.

“What is certain, however, is that ultimately the consumer will win as we refine and improve the products we supply around the world.

“Today’s announcement enables us to continue to showcase our advanced, high-performance lubricant technologies.

“With the season-opener in Portugal fast approaching, we look forward to working with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and exciting riders like Brad Binder and Jack Miller with the aim to help the team towards their world championship goals.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing finished second in the teams’ championship in 2022, when it fielded Binder and Miguel Oliveira.

Preparations for the season ahead ramp up with a Shakedown Test at Sepang on February 5-7 and an Official Test at the same circuit on February 10-12.