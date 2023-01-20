Ferrari names F1 Reserve and Development Drivers

Ferrari has announced a fleet of four F1 Reserve and Development drivers who will work in support of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz throughout the 2023 season.

Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman will share the Reserve Driver role with one of the two present at all 23 races this year. They’ll also complete simulator work for the Scuderia, a tool that was upgraded for 2022.

Joining them in that aspect of the role are Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon.

The duo will work as Development Drivers for the Italian team alongside their own racing programmes.

Fuoco will compete in the World Endurance Championship as part of Ferrari’s Hypercar effort.

Giovinazzi is also part of that programme and will pilot the #51 499P while Fuoco will be in the #50.

Shwartzman and Rigon will also race for Ferrari, with the former set to steer a 296 GT3 in the SRO GT World Challenge Europe.

Rigon will also take part in that competition alongside commitments in the World Endurance Championship, and four rounds of the IMSA SportsCar Championship’s Michelin Endurance Cup.

That sees the Italian in action this weekend at the Roar Before The 24 in Daytona, where he is part of the #62 Risi Competizione GTD Pro entry – the only Prancing Horse entry in that class.

Ferrari finished second in last year’s Formula 1 constructors’ championship after heading the competition in the opening rounds.

However, its challenge ran out of steam by mid-season with Leclerc narrowly holding on to second in the drivers’ championship by year-end.

That drop in performance over the balance of the season heaped pressure on Team Principal Mattia Binotto, who opted to leave the role at the end of the year.

He’s since been replaced by Fred Vasseaur, who joins from Sauber.

Ferrari is scheduled to release its 2023 challenger on February 14 before heading to Bahrain for three days of pre-season testing from February 23.