George Begg Festival tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 George Begg Festival.

The New Zealand-based historic racing festival will be held at Teretonga Park on March 30-April 2.

Held bi-annually, the festival celebrates Begg who went onto build 18 race cars, including nine F5000s that competed raced globally during the 1960s and 1970s.

Categories that have been confirmed for the event include Formula Pacific/Atlantic, Historic Formula Ford, Formula Junior, Historic Touring Cars (1982-2000), Modern Touring Cars (post-2000), Pre-1978 Classic Saloons, Vintage Racing Car (VCC), All Comers Saloons (Historic OSCA & Shellsport), HVRA/FIA/SCCA Historic Cars (1960-1970), and Historic GT (pre-2012).

Among those to confirm their interest in this year’s event include four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy and three-time Supercars race winner Paul Radisich.

Murphy said he feels privileged to be a part of the event.

“Events like the George Begg Festival are much more my pace these days, completely stress-free and enjoyable,” Murphy said.

“I love the history of the sport and it never ceases to amaze me the amount of beautiful machines we have here in New Zealand, and the amount of like-minded people there are.

“Teretonga was the track I got my first car racing podium at and is still a wonderful piece of asphalt to drive on.

“Celebrating a pioneer of the sport and driving some special cars is something I wouldn’t want to miss.”

Radisich will be reunited with two of his more memorable cars at the event.

“I’m honoured to be invited to drive at the George Begg Festival, not only to pay tribute to one of New Zealand’s consummate motorsport identities, but also to be reunited with my World Cup-winning Ford Mondeo and my NZGP-winning Ford Ralt RT4, assiduously rebuilt and prepared by Nigel Barclay specifically for this incredible event,” Radisich said.

“The George Begg Festival will undoubtedly be a highlight on the New Zealand motorsport and social calendar.”