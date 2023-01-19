> News > Sportscars > IMSA

Daytona Roar Before The 24 entry list

Mat Coch

By Mat Coch

Thursday 19th January, 2023 - 11:19am
Four Australians will take part in the Roar Before The 24 in Daytona this weekend

Four Australians will take part in the Roar Before The 24 in Daytona this weekend

A capacity field of 61 cars will this weekend take part in the Roar Before the 24 at Daytona ahead of next weekend’s blue riband endurance event at the same venue.

The event is the curtain-raiser to the IMSA SportsCar Championship season and has a sporting impact on next weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours.

A total of eight Antipodeans are named on the entry list, split equally between Australians and New Zealanders.

Three of those, Scott Dixon, Earl Bamber, and Matt Campbell will compete in GTP, the top tier of the multi-class event.

While Dixon and Bamber will each race a Cadillac V-LMDh, Campbell will line up for Porsche Penske Motorsports in the all-new Porsche 963.

Elsewhere, Scott McLaughlin will join IndyCar compatriot Josef Newgarden at the Tower Motorsports run Oreca LMP2.

The three-time Supercars champion, and IndyCar race winner, is joined in the 10-car class by Le Mans podium finisher James Allen, who will steer the #55 Oreca entry.

Australians Cameron Shields and Josh Burdon will both compete in the LMP3 class for Performance Tech Motorsports and Riley respectively.

Finally, Porsche Carrera Cup Australia winner Jaxon Evans will pilot a Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) for Kellymoss with Riley in a bumper 25-car GT Daytona field.

Absent from the entry list is Kevin Magnussen, who had hoped to line up alongside his father, Jan.

However, the Dane is recovering from surgery on his hand while his focus remains on racing for Haas in Formula 1.

Also a late withdrawal is Will Power who has pulled out of the event to support his wife following back surgery.

He was set to drive the SunEnergy1 entry which, on the official entry list, has no drivers named.

Track action in Daytona begins on Friday morning local time with a 90-minute practice session for all classes.

The event concludes with Qualifying sessions for each class on Sunday, with no sprint race as there has been in previous years.

It does however determine the starting order for next weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours, practice for which kicks off on January 26, and the race itself two days later.

Daytona Roar Before The 24, entry list

GRAND TOURING PROTOTYPE (GTP)
CAR NO. DRIVERS & NATIONALITY TEAM & SPONSOR CAR TYPE TIRE ENGINE
01 (P)   Sebastien Bourdais
(G)   Renger van der Zande
(P)   Scott Dixon		 FRA NLD NZL Cadillac Racing
Cadillac Racing		 Cadillac V- LMDh Michelin Cadillac
02 (P)   Earl Bamber
(P)   Alex Lynn
(P)   Richard Westbrook		 NZL GBR GBR Cadillac Racing
Cadillac Racing		 Cadillac V- LMDh Michelin Cadillac
6 (P)   Mathieu Jaminet
(P)   Nick Tandy
(P)   Dane Cameron		 FRA GBR USA Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963 Michelin Porsche
7 (P)   Matt Campbell
(P)   Felipe Nasr
(P)   Michael Christensen		 AUS BRA MCO Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963 Michelin Porsche
10 (P)   Ricky Taylor
(P)   Filipe Albuquerque
(G)   Louis Deletraz
(P)   Brendon Hartley		 USA PRT CHE USA Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06
Konica Minolta		 Acura ARX-06 Michelin Acura
24 (P)   Philipp Eng
(P)   Augusto Farfus
(P)   Marco Wittmann
(G)   Colton Herta		 AUT MCO DEU USA BMW M Team RLL
BMW of North America		 BMW M Hybrid V8 Michelin BMW
25 (G)   Connor De Phillippi
(P)   Nick Yelloly
(P)   Sheldon van der Linde
(G)   Colton Herta		 USA GBR ZAF USA BMW M Team RLL
BMW of North America		 BMW M Hybrid V8 Michelin BMW
31 (P)   Pipo Derani
(P)   Alexander Sims
(G)   Jack Aitken		 BRA GBR GBR Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh
Whelen Engineering / Cadillac Racing		 Cadillac V- LMDh Michelin Cadillac
60 (P)   Tom Blomqvist
(G)   Colin Braun
(P)   Helio Castroneves
(P)   Simon Pagenaud		 MCO USA USA FRA Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
AutoNation / SiriusXM		 Acura ARX-06 Michelin Acura
LE MANS PROTOTYPE 2 (LMP2)
CAR NO. DRIVERS & NATIONALITY TEAM & SPONSOR CAR TYPE TIRE ENGINE
04 (B)   George Kurtz
(G)   Ben Hanley
(S)   Matt McMurry
(?)   TBD		 USA GBR USA
?		 Crowdstrike Racing by APR
Crowdstrike		 ORECA LMP2 07 Michelin Gibson
8 (B)   John Farano
(G)   Scott McLaughlin
(P)   Josef Newgarden
(S)   Kyffin Simpson		 CAN NZL USA IOT Tower Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07 Michelin Gibson
11 (B)   Steven Thomas
(P)   Mikkel Jensen
(S)   Scott Huffaker
(G)   Rinus VeeKay		 USA DNK USA NLD TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07 Michelin Gibson
18 (?) TBD
(G) Ryan Dalziel
(S) Christian Rasmussen
(P) Oliver Jarvis		 ? GBR DNK GBR Era Motorsport
Motul / Sparco / Control IO		 ORECA LMP2 07 Michelin Gibson
20 (B)   Dennis Andersen
(G)   Ed Jones
(S)   Anders Fjordbach
(P)   Raffaele Marciello		 DNK ARE DNK CHE High Class Racing ORECA LMP2 07 Michelin Gibson
35 (B)   Francois Heriau
(P)   Giedo van der Garde
(S)   Josh Pierson
(G)   Job Van Uitert		 FRA NLD USA NLD TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07 Michelin Gibson
51 (B)   Eric Lux
(G)   Pietro Fittipaldi
(S)   Devlin Defrancesco
(?)   TBD		 USA BRA CAN
?		 Rick Ware Racing ORECA LMP2 07 Michelin Gibson
52 (B)   Ben Keating
(G)   Paul-Loup Chatin
(S)   Alex Quinn
(P)   Nicolas Lapierre		 USA FRA GBR CHE PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
Wynns / Max Connect / rainX		 ORECA LMP2 07 Michelin Gibson
55 (B)   Fred Poordad
(?)   TBD
(G)   James Allen
(P)   Giammaria Bruni		 USA
? AUS ITA		 Proton Competition ORECA LMP2 07 Michelin Gibson
88 (B)   Francois Perrodo
(G)   Matthieu Vaxiviere
(?)   julien canal
(P)   Nicklas Nielsen		 GBR FRA FRA DNK AF Corse ORECA LMP2 07 Michelin Gibson
LE MANS PROTOTYPE 3 (LMP3)
CAR NO. DRIVERS & NATIONALITY TEAM & SPONSOR CAR TYPE TIRE ENGINE
13 (B)   Orey Fidani
(G)   Matthew Bell
(?)   TBD
(S)   Moritz Kranz		 CAN GBR
? DEU		 AWA
Orlando Corp. / OMP / Racing Spirit / Motul / Sonic Tools / Urbinco / Westrock Diamonds		 Duqueine D08 Michelin VK
17 (G)   Wayne Boyd
(S)   Nico Varrone ( < 30)
(B)   Thomas Merrill
(B)   Anthony Mantella		 GBR ARG USA CAN AWA
Agritainer / OMP / Racing Spirit / Motul / Sonic Tools		 Duqueine D08 Michelin VK
33 (B)   Lance Willsey
(G)   Joao Barbosa
(S)   Nico Pino ( < 30)
(S)   Danny Soufi ( < 30)		 USA USA CHL USA Sean Creech Motorsport
Exelixis / Focal One/Jerich International		 Ligier JS P320 Michelin VK
36 (S)   Jarett Andretti
(G)   Gabby Chaves
(S)   Dakota Dickerson ( < 30)
(S)   Rasmus Lindh ( < 30)		 USA COL USA SWE Andretti Autosport
Gallant / MI / Window World		 Ligier JS P320 Michelin VK
38 (B)   John DeAngelis
(S)   Christopher Allen ( < 30)
(S)   Connor Bloum
(S)   Cameron Shields ( < 30)		 USA USA USA AUS Performance Tech Motorsports
DeAngelis Diamond / Cannonball Storage / Cardio Access / AIG Technologies		 Ligier JS P320 Michelin VK
43 (?)   TBD
(?)   TBD
(?)   TBD		 ?
?
?		 MRS GT-Racing
Vogel group / P1 Groupe / Deutsche Payment/ NN		 Ligier JS P320 Michelin VK
74 (S)   Gar Robinson ( < 30)
(G)   Felipe Fraga
(S)   Josh Burdon
(S)   Glenn van Berlo ( < 30)		 USA BRA AUS NLD Riley
74 Ranch Resort		 Ligier JS P320 Michelin VK
85 (B)   Till Bechtolsheimer (?)   TBD
(S)   Luca Mars ( < 30)
(S)   Mason Filippi ( < 30)		 GBR
? USA USA		 JDC Miller MotorSports Duqueine D08 Michelin VK
87 (S)   Yu Kanamaru ( < 30)
(S)   James French
(S)   Nick Boulle
(S)   James Vance ( < 30)		 JPN USA USA CAN FastMD Racing Duqueine D08 Michelin VK
GT DAYTONA PRO (GTD PRO)
CAR NO. DRIVERS & NATIONALITY TEAM & SPONSOR CAR TYPE TIRE ENGINE
3 (P)   Antonio Garcia
(P)   Jordan Taylor
(?)   TBD		 ESP USA
?		 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD Michelin Chevrolet
9 (P)   Klaus Bachler
(P)   Patrick Pilet
(P)   Laurens Vanthoor		 AUT FRA BEL Pfaff Motorsports
Driveway / Motul / Motomaster / Simoniz / Pfaff Porsche		 Porsche 911
GT3 R (992)		 Michelin Porsche
14 (G)   Jack Hawksworth
(P)   Ben Barnicoat
(P)   Mike Conway		 GBR GBR GBR Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 Michelin Lexus
23 (G)   Ross Gunn
(G)   Alex Riberas
(G)   David Pittard		 GBR ESP GBR Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Michelin Aston Martin
62 (P)   Alessandro Pier Guidi
(P)   James Calado
(P)   Daniel Serra
(P)   Davide Rigon		 ITA GBR BRA ITA Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 Michelin Ferrari
63 (P)   Jordan Pepper
(P)   Romain Grosjean
(P)   Mirko Bortolotti
(P)   Andrea Caldarelli		 ZAF CHE ITA ITA Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 Michelin Lamborghini
64 (B)   Ted Giovanis
(B)   Hugh Plumb
(S)   Matt Plumb
(S)   Owen Trinkler		 USA USA USA USA TGM/TF Sport
JKTG FOUNDATION		 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Michelin Aston Martin
79 (S)   Cooper MacNeil
(?)   TBD
(?)   TBD
(?)   TBD		 USA
?
?
?		 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 Michelin Mercedes AMG
GT DAYTONA (GTD)
CAR NO. DRIVERS & NATIONALITY TEAM & SPONSOR CAR TYPE TIRE ENGINE
1 (G)   Bryan Sellers
(S)   Madison Snow
(S)   Corey Lewis
(P)   Maxime Martin		 USA USA USA BEL Paul Miller Racing
TOTAL / UIS / Paul Miller Auto Group		 BMW M4 GT3 Michelin BMW
12 (G)   Aaron Telitz
(S)   Frankie Montecalvo
(G)   Kyle Kirkwood
(S)   Parker Thompson		 USA USA USA CAN Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 Michelin Lexus
16 (B)   Ryan Hardwick
(G)   Jan Heylen
(S)   Zacharie Robichon
(?)   TBD		 USA USA CAN
?		 Wright Motorsports
1st Phorm		 Porsche 911
GT3 R (992)		 Michelin Porsche
19 (S)   Raffaele Giammaria
(P)   Franck Perera
(B)   Claudio Schiavoni
(S)   Rolf Ineichen		 ITA FRA ITA CHE Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 Michelin Lamborghini
21 (S)   Simon Mann
(B)   Luis Perez Companc (?)   Miguel Molina
(S)   Francesco Castellacci		 USA ARG ESP ITA AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 Michelin Ferrari
023 (?)   TBD
(B)   Charles Scardina
(?)   TBD
(G)   Andrea Bertolini		 ? USA
? ITA		 Triarsi Competizione
Ferrari of Central Florida / Ferrari of Tampa Bay/DavidSW		 Ferrari 296 GT3 Michelin Ferrari
27 (S)   Roman De Angelis
(P)   Marco Sorensen
(S)   Ian James
(G)   Darren Turner		 CAN MCO USA GBR Heart of Racing Team
Heart of Racing		 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Michelin Aston Martin
32 (S)   Mike Skeen
(G)   Mikael Grenier
(S)   Kenton Koch
(P)   Maximilian Goetz		 USA CAN USA DEU Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 Michelin Mercedes AMG
42 (B)   Don Yount
(S)   Jaden Conwright
(S)   Kerong Li
(S)   Alessio Deledda		 USA USA USA ITA NTE Sport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 Michelin Lamborghini
44 (B)   John Potter
(G)   Andy Lally
(S)   Spencer Pumpelly
(P)   Nicki Thiim		 USA USA USA DNK Magnus Racing
Flex-Box		 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Michelin Aston Martin
47 (B)   Roberto Lacorte
(S)   Giorgio Sernagiotto
(?)   TBD
(G)   Alessandro Balzan		 ITA ITA
? ITA		 CETILAR RACING
Cetilar		 Ferrari 296 GT3 Michelin Ferrari
53 (B)   Mark Kvamme
(S)   Trenton Estep
(G)   Jan Magnussen
(?)   TBD		 USA USA DNK
?		 MDK Motorsports
MDK Motorsports / Drive Capital / Avery’s Trail		 Porsche 911
GT3 R (992)		 Michelin Porsche
57 (S)   Russell Ward
(G)   Philip Ellis
(?)   TBD
(P)   Lucas Auer		 USA DEU
? AUT		 Winward Racing
Techemet / First Horizon		 Mercedes AMG GT3 Michelin Mercedes AMG
66 (B)   Sheena Monk
(G)   Katherine Legge
(G)   Mario Farnbacher
(S)   Marc Miller		 USA
Unite DEU USA		 Gradient Racing
JG Wentworth 877CASHNOW.com / Acura / HPD		 Acura NSX GT3 Michelin Acura
70 (B)   Brendan Iribe
(G)   Frederik Schandorff
(S)   Ollie Millroy
(P)   Marvin Kirchhöfer		 USA DNK GBR CHE Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3 Michelin McLaren
75 (?)   TBD
(?)   TBD
(?)   TBD
(?)   TBD		 ?
?
?
?		 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes AMG GT3 Michelin Mercedes AMG
77 (B)   Alan Brynjolfsson
(G)   Trent Hindman
(S)   Maxwell Root
(P)   Kevin Estre		 USA USA USA FRA Wright Motorsports
Volt		 Porsche 911
GT3 R (992)		 Michelin Porsche
78 (S)   Misha Goikhberg
(G)   Loris Spinelli
(S)   Benja Hites
(P)   Marco Mapelli		 RUS ITA CHL ITA US RaceTronics
Forte / ARROW / GoBolt / O’Gara Motorsport / Change Racing		 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 Michelin Lamborghini
80 (B)   PJ Hyett
(G)   Seb Priaulx
(S)   Gunnar Jeannette
(?)   TBD		 USA GBR USA
?		 AO Racing Porsche 911
GT3 R (992)		 Michelin Porsche
83 (B)   Sarah Bovy
(G)   Rahel Frey
(S)   Doriane Pin
(S)   Michelle Gatting		 BEL CHE FRA DNK Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 Michelin Lamborghini
91 (B)   Alan Metni
(S)   Kay van Berlo
(G)   Jaxon Evans
(?)   TBD		 USA NLD NZL
?		 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911
GT3 R (992)		 Michelin Porsche
92 (B)   David Brule
(S)   Alec Udell
(S)   Andrew Davis
(G)   Jeroen Bleekemolen		 USA USA USA NLD Kellymoss with Riley
Thu Brule’ Skincare		 Porsche 911
GT3 R (992)		 Michelin Porsche
93 (S)   Ashton Harrison
(S)   Danny Formal
(G)   Kyle Marcelli
(P)   Ryan Briscoe		 USA CRI CAN USA Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR
Harrison Contracting Company / HPD / PPG Paints / HPD Academy / OMP		 Acura NSX GT3 Michelin Acura
95 (G)   Bill Auberlen
(S)   Chandler Hull
(P)   John Edwards
(?)   TBD		 USA USA USA
?		 Turner Motorsport
McIntosh / MAC’S / Cazo de Oro / 4505 Chicharrones		 BMW M4 GT3 Michelin BMW
96 (S)   Patrick Gallagher
(G)   Robby Foley
(S)   Michael Dinan
(G)   Jens Klingmann		 USA USA USA
Germ		 Turner Motorsport
Liqui Moly		 BMW M4 GT3 Michelin BMW

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]