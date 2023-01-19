Daytona Roar Before The 24, entry list

A capacity field of 61 cars will this weekend take part in the Roar Before the 24 at Daytona ahead of next weekend’s blue riband endurance event at the same venue.

The event is the curtain-raiser to the IMSA SportsCar Championship season and has a sporting impact on next weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours.

A total of eight Antipodeans are named on the entry list, split equally between Australians and New Zealanders.

Three of those, Scott Dixon, Earl Bamber, and Matt Campbell will compete in GTP, the top tier of the multi-class event.

While Dixon and Bamber will each race a Cadillac V-LMDh, Campbell will line up for Porsche Penske Motorsports in the all-new Porsche 963.

Elsewhere, Scott McLaughlin will join IndyCar compatriot Josef Newgarden at the Tower Motorsports run Oreca LMP2.

The three-time Supercars champion, and IndyCar race winner, is joined in the 10-car class by Le Mans podium finisher James Allen, who will steer the #55 Oreca entry.

Australians Cameron Shields and Josh Burdon will both compete in the LMP3 class for Performance Tech Motorsports and Riley respectively.

Finally, Porsche Carrera Cup Australia winner Jaxon Evans will pilot a Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) for Kellymoss with Riley in a bumper 25-car GT Daytona field.

Absent from the entry list is Kevin Magnussen, who had hoped to line up alongside his father, Jan.

However, the Dane is recovering from surgery on his hand while his focus remains on racing for Haas in Formula 1.

Also a late withdrawal is Will Power who has pulled out of the event to support his wife following back surgery.

He was set to drive the SunEnergy1 entry which, on the official entry list, has no drivers named.

Track action in Daytona begins on Friday morning local time with a 90-minute practice session for all classes.

The event concludes with Qualifying sessions for each class on Sunday, with no sprint race as there has been in previous years.

It does however determine the starting order for next weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours, practice for which kicks off on January 26, and the race itself two days later.

Daytona Roar Before The 24, entry list