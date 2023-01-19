> News > Sportscars > IMSA
Daytona Roar Before The 24 entry list
By Mat Coch
Thursday 19th January, 2023 - 11:19am
A capacity field of 61 cars will this weekend take part in the Roar Before the 24 at Daytona ahead of next weekend’s blue riband endurance event at the same venue.
The event is the curtain-raiser to the IMSA SportsCar Championship season and has a sporting impact on next weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours.
A total of eight Antipodeans are named on the entry list, split equally between Australians and New Zealanders.
Three of those, Scott Dixon, Earl Bamber, and Matt Campbell will compete in GTP, the top tier of the multi-class event.
While Dixon and Bamber will each race a Cadillac V-LMDh, Campbell will line up for Porsche Penske Motorsports in the all-new Porsche 963.
Elsewhere, Scott McLaughlin will join IndyCar compatriot Josef Newgarden at the Tower Motorsports run Oreca LMP2.
The three-time Supercars champion, and IndyCar race winner, is joined in the 10-car class by Le Mans podium finisher James Allen, who will steer the #55 Oreca entry.
Australians Cameron Shields and Josh Burdon will both compete in the LMP3 class for Performance Tech Motorsports and Riley respectively.
Finally, Porsche Carrera Cup Australia winner Jaxon Evans will pilot a Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) for Kellymoss with Riley in a bumper 25-car GT Daytona field.
Absent from the entry list is Kevin Magnussen, who had hoped to line up alongside his father, Jan.
However, the Dane is recovering from surgery on his hand while his focus remains on racing for Haas in Formula 1.
Also a late withdrawal is Will Power who has pulled out of the event to support his wife following back surgery.
He was set to drive the SunEnergy1 entry which, on the official entry list, has no drivers named.
Track action in Daytona begins on Friday morning local time with a 90-minute practice session for all classes.
The event concludes with Qualifying sessions for each class on Sunday, with no sprint race as there has been in previous years.
It does however determine the starting order for next weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours, practice for which kicks off on January 26, and the race itself two days later.
Daytona Roar Before The 24, entry list
|GRAND TOURING PROTOTYPE (GTP)
|CAR NO.
|DRIVERS & NATIONALITY
|TEAM & SPONSOR
|CAR TYPE
|TIRE
|ENGINE
|01
|(P) Sebastien Bourdais
(G) Renger van der Zande
(P) Scott Dixon
|FRA NLD NZL
|Cadillac Racing
Cadillac Racing
|Cadillac V- LMDh
|Michelin
|Cadillac
|02
|(P) Earl Bamber
(P) Alex Lynn
(P) Richard Westbrook
|NZL GBR GBR
|Cadillac Racing
Cadillac Racing
|Cadillac V- LMDh
|Michelin
|Cadillac
|6
|(P) Mathieu Jaminet
(P) Nick Tandy
(P) Dane Cameron
|FRA GBR USA
|Porsche Penske Motorsports
|Porsche 963
|Michelin
|Porsche
|7
|(P) Matt Campbell
(P) Felipe Nasr
(P) Michael Christensen
|AUS BRA MCO
|Porsche Penske Motorsports
|Porsche 963
|Michelin
|Porsche
|10
|(P) Ricky Taylor
(P) Filipe Albuquerque
(G) Louis Deletraz
(P) Brendon Hartley
|USA PRT CHE USA
|Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06
Konica Minolta
|Acura ARX-06
|Michelin
|Acura
|24
|(P) Philipp Eng
(P) Augusto Farfus
(P) Marco Wittmann
(G) Colton Herta
|AUT MCO DEU USA
|BMW M Team RLL
BMW of North America
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|Michelin
|BMW
|25
|(G) Connor De Phillippi
(P) Nick Yelloly
(P) Sheldon van der Linde
(G) Colton Herta
|USA GBR ZAF USA
|BMW M Team RLL
BMW of North America
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|Michelin
|BMW
|31
|(P) Pipo Derani
(P) Alexander Sims
(G) Jack Aitken
|BRA GBR GBR
|Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh
Whelen Engineering / Cadillac Racing
|Cadillac V- LMDh
|Michelin
|Cadillac
|60
|(P) Tom Blomqvist
(G) Colin Braun
(P) Helio Castroneves
(P) Simon Pagenaud
|MCO USA USA FRA
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
AutoNation / SiriusXM
|Acura ARX-06
|Michelin
|Acura
|LE MANS PROTOTYPE 2 (LMP2)
|CAR NO.
|DRIVERS & NATIONALITY
|TEAM & SPONSOR
|CAR TYPE
|TIRE
|ENGINE
|04
|(B) George Kurtz
(G) Ben Hanley
(S) Matt McMurry
(?) TBD
|USA GBR USA
?
|Crowdstrike Racing by APR
Crowdstrike
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Michelin
|Gibson
|8
|(B) John Farano
(G) Scott McLaughlin
(P) Josef Newgarden
(S) Kyffin Simpson
|CAN NZL USA IOT
|Tower Motorsports
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Michelin
|Gibson
|11
|(B) Steven Thomas
(P) Mikkel Jensen
(S) Scott Huffaker
(G) Rinus VeeKay
|USA DNK USA NLD
|TDS Racing
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Michelin
|Gibson
|18
|(?) TBD
(G) Ryan Dalziel
(S) Christian Rasmussen
(P) Oliver Jarvis
|? GBR DNK GBR
|Era Motorsport
Motul / Sparco / Control IO
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Michelin
|Gibson
|20
|(B) Dennis Andersen
(G) Ed Jones
(S) Anders Fjordbach
(P) Raffaele Marciello
|DNK ARE DNK CHE
|High Class Racing
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Michelin
|Gibson
|35
|(B) Francois Heriau
(P) Giedo van der Garde
(S) Josh Pierson
(G) Job Van Uitert
|FRA NLD USA NLD
|TDS Racing
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Michelin
|Gibson
|51
|(B) Eric Lux
(G) Pietro Fittipaldi
(S) Devlin Defrancesco
(?) TBD
|USA BRA CAN
?
|Rick Ware Racing
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Michelin
|Gibson
|52
|(B) Ben Keating
(G) Paul-Loup Chatin
(S) Alex Quinn
(P) Nicolas Lapierre
|USA FRA GBR CHE
|PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
Wynns / Max Connect / rainX
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Michelin
|Gibson
|55
|(B) Fred Poordad
(?) TBD
(G) James Allen
(P) Giammaria Bruni
|USA
? AUS ITA
|Proton Competition
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Michelin
|Gibson
|88
|(B) Francois Perrodo
(G) Matthieu Vaxiviere
(?) julien canal
(P) Nicklas Nielsen
|GBR FRA FRA DNK
|AF Corse
|ORECA LMP2 07
|Michelin
|Gibson
|LE MANS PROTOTYPE 3 (LMP3)
|CAR NO.
|DRIVERS & NATIONALITY
|TEAM & SPONSOR
|CAR TYPE
|TIRE
|ENGINE
|13
|(B) Orey Fidani
(G) Matthew Bell
(?) TBD
(S) Moritz Kranz
|CAN GBR
? DEU
|AWA
Orlando Corp. / OMP / Racing Spirit / Motul / Sonic Tools / Urbinco / Westrock Diamonds
|Duqueine D08
|Michelin
|VK
|17
|(G) Wayne Boyd
(S) Nico Varrone ( < 30)
(B) Thomas Merrill
(B) Anthony Mantella
|GBR ARG USA CAN
|AWA
Agritainer / OMP / Racing Spirit / Motul / Sonic Tools
|Duqueine D08
|Michelin
|VK
|33
|(B) Lance Willsey
(G) Joao Barbosa
(S) Nico Pino ( < 30)
(S) Danny Soufi ( < 30)
|USA USA CHL USA
|Sean Creech Motorsport
Exelixis / Focal One/Jerich International
|Ligier JS P320
|Michelin
|VK
|36
|(S) Jarett Andretti
(G) Gabby Chaves
(S) Dakota Dickerson ( < 30)
(S) Rasmus Lindh ( < 30)
|USA COL USA SWE
|Andretti Autosport
Gallant / MI / Window World
|Ligier JS P320
|Michelin
|VK
|38
|(B) John DeAngelis
(S) Christopher Allen ( < 30)
(S) Connor Bloum
(S) Cameron Shields ( < 30)
|USA USA USA AUS
|Performance Tech Motorsports
DeAngelis Diamond / Cannonball Storage / Cardio Access / AIG Technologies
|Ligier JS P320
|Michelin
|VK
|43
|(?) TBD
(?) TBD
(?) TBD
|?
?
?
|MRS GT-Racing
Vogel group / P1 Groupe / Deutsche Payment/ NN
|Ligier JS P320
|Michelin
|VK
|74
|(S) Gar Robinson ( < 30)
(G) Felipe Fraga
(S) Josh Burdon
(S) Glenn van Berlo ( < 30)
|USA BRA AUS NLD
|Riley
74 Ranch Resort
|Ligier JS P320
|Michelin
|VK
|85
|(B) Till Bechtolsheimer (?) TBD
(S) Luca Mars ( < 30)
(S) Mason Filippi ( < 30)
|GBR
? USA USA
|JDC Miller MotorSports
|Duqueine D08
|Michelin
|VK
|87
|(S) Yu Kanamaru ( < 30)
(S) James French
(S) Nick Boulle
(S) James Vance ( < 30)
|JPN USA USA CAN
|FastMD Racing
|Duqueine D08
|Michelin
|VK
|GT DAYTONA PRO (GTD PRO)
|CAR NO.
|DRIVERS & NATIONALITY
|TEAM & SPONSOR
|CAR TYPE
|TIRE
|ENGINE
|3
|(P) Antonio Garcia
(P) Jordan Taylor
(?) TBD
|ESP USA
?
|Corvette Racing
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|Michelin
|Chevrolet
|9
|(P) Klaus Bachler
(P) Patrick Pilet
(P) Laurens Vanthoor
|AUT FRA BEL
|Pfaff Motorsports
Driveway / Motul / Motomaster / Simoniz / Pfaff Porsche
|Porsche 911
GT3 R (992)
|Michelin
|Porsche
|14
|(G) Jack Hawksworth
(P) Ben Barnicoat
(P) Mike Conway
|GBR GBR GBR
|Vasser Sullivan
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Michelin
|Lexus
|23
|(G) Ross Gunn
(G) Alex Riberas
(G) David Pittard
|GBR ESP GBR
|Heart of Racing Team
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|Michelin
|Aston Martin
|62
|(P) Alessandro Pier Guidi
(P) James Calado
(P) Daniel Serra
(P) Davide Rigon
|ITA GBR BRA ITA
|Risi Competizione
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Michelin
|Ferrari
|63
|(P) Jordan Pepper
(P) Romain Grosjean
(P) Mirko Bortolotti
(P) Andrea Caldarelli
|ZAF CHE ITA ITA
|Iron Lynx
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|Michelin
|Lamborghini
|64
|(B) Ted Giovanis
(B) Hugh Plumb
(S) Matt Plumb
(S) Owen Trinkler
|USA USA USA USA
|TGM/TF Sport
JKTG FOUNDATION
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|Michelin
|Aston Martin
|79
|(S) Cooper MacNeil
(?) TBD
(?) TBD
(?) TBD
|USA
?
?
?
|WeatherTech Racing
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|Michelin
|Mercedes AMG
|GT DAYTONA (GTD)
|CAR NO.
|DRIVERS & NATIONALITY
|TEAM & SPONSOR
|CAR TYPE
|TIRE
|ENGINE
|1
|(G) Bryan Sellers
(S) Madison Snow
(S) Corey Lewis
(P) Maxime Martin
|USA USA USA BEL
|Paul Miller Racing
TOTAL / UIS / Paul Miller Auto Group
|BMW M4 GT3
|Michelin
|BMW
|12
|(G) Aaron Telitz
(S) Frankie Montecalvo
(G) Kyle Kirkwood
(S) Parker Thompson
|USA USA USA CAN
|Vasser Sullivan
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Michelin
|Lexus
|16
|(B) Ryan Hardwick
(G) Jan Heylen
(S) Zacharie Robichon
(?) TBD
|USA USA CAN
?
|Wright Motorsports
1st Phorm
|Porsche 911
GT3 R (992)
|Michelin
|Porsche
|19
|(S) Raffaele Giammaria
(P) Franck Perera
(B) Claudio Schiavoni
(S) Rolf Ineichen
|ITA FRA ITA CHE
|Iron Lynx
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|Michelin
|Lamborghini
|21
|(S) Simon Mann
(B) Luis Perez Companc (?) Miguel Molina
(S) Francesco Castellacci
|USA ARG ESP ITA
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Michelin
|Ferrari
|023
|(?) TBD
(B) Charles Scardina
(?) TBD
(G) Andrea Bertolini
|? USA
? ITA
|Triarsi Competizione
Ferrari of Central Florida / Ferrari of Tampa Bay/DavidSW
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Michelin
|Ferrari
|27
|(S) Roman De Angelis
(P) Marco Sorensen
(S) Ian James
(G) Darren Turner
|CAN MCO USA GBR
|Heart of Racing Team
Heart of Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|Michelin
|Aston Martin
|32
|(S) Mike Skeen
(G) Mikael Grenier
(S) Kenton Koch
(P) Maximilian Goetz
|USA CAN USA DEU
|Team Korthoff Motorsports
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|Michelin
|Mercedes AMG
|42
|(B) Don Yount
(S) Jaden Conwright
(S) Kerong Li
(S) Alessio Deledda
|USA USA USA ITA
|NTE Sport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|Michelin
|Lamborghini
|44
|(B) John Potter
(G) Andy Lally
(S) Spencer Pumpelly
(P) Nicki Thiim
|USA USA USA DNK
|Magnus Racing
Flex-Box
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|Michelin
|Aston Martin
|47
|(B) Roberto Lacorte
(S) Giorgio Sernagiotto
(?) TBD
(G) Alessandro Balzan
|ITA ITA
? ITA
|CETILAR RACING
Cetilar
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Michelin
|Ferrari
|53
|(B) Mark Kvamme
(S) Trenton Estep
(G) Jan Magnussen
(?) TBD
|USA USA DNK
?
|MDK Motorsports
MDK Motorsports / Drive Capital / Avery’s Trail
|Porsche 911
GT3 R (992)
|Michelin
|Porsche
|57
|(S) Russell Ward
(G) Philip Ellis
(?) TBD
(P) Lucas Auer
|USA DEU
? AUT
|Winward Racing
Techemet / First Horizon
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|Michelin
|Mercedes AMG
|66
|(B) Sheena Monk
(G) Katherine Legge
(G) Mario Farnbacher
(S) Marc Miller
|USA
Unite DEU USA
|Gradient Racing
JG Wentworth 877CASHNOW.com / Acura / HPD
|Acura NSX GT3
|Michelin
|Acura
|70
|(B) Brendan Iribe
(G) Frederik Schandorff
(S) Ollie Millroy
(P) Marvin Kirchhöfer
|USA DNK GBR CHE
|Inception Racing
|McLaren 720S GT3
|Michelin
|McLaren
|75
|(?) TBD
(?) TBD
(?) TBD
(?) TBD
|?
?
?
?
|Sun Energy 1
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|Michelin
|Mercedes AMG
|77
|(B) Alan Brynjolfsson
(G) Trent Hindman
(S) Maxwell Root
(P) Kevin Estre
|USA USA USA FRA
|Wright Motorsports
Volt
|Porsche 911
GT3 R (992)
|Michelin
|Porsche
|78
|(S) Misha Goikhberg
(G) Loris Spinelli
(S) Benja Hites
(P) Marco Mapelli
|RUS ITA CHL ITA
|US RaceTronics
Forte / ARROW / GoBolt / O’Gara Motorsport / Change Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|Michelin
|Lamborghini
|80
|(B) PJ Hyett
(G) Seb Priaulx
(S) Gunnar Jeannette
(?) TBD
|USA GBR USA
?
|AO Racing
|Porsche 911
GT3 R (992)
|Michelin
|Porsche
|83
|(B) Sarah Bovy
(G) Rahel Frey
(S) Doriane Pin
(S) Michelle Gatting
|BEL CHE FRA DNK
|Iron Dames
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|Michelin
|Lamborghini
|91
|(B) Alan Metni
(S) Kay van Berlo
(G) Jaxon Evans
(?) TBD
|USA NLD NZL
?
|Kellymoss with Riley
|Porsche 911
GT3 R (992)
|Michelin
|Porsche
|92
|(B) David Brule
(S) Alec Udell
(S) Andrew Davis
(G) Jeroen Bleekemolen
|USA USA USA NLD
|Kellymoss with Riley
Thu Brule’ Skincare
|Porsche 911
GT3 R (992)
|Michelin
|Porsche
|93
|(S) Ashton Harrison
(S) Danny Formal
(G) Kyle Marcelli
(P) Ryan Briscoe
|USA CRI CAN USA
|Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR
Harrison Contracting Company / HPD / PPG Paints / HPD Academy / OMP
|Acura NSX GT3
|Michelin
|Acura
|95
|(G) Bill Auberlen
(S) Chandler Hull
(P) John Edwards
(?) TBD
|USA USA USA
?
|Turner Motorsport
McIntosh / MAC’S / Cazo de Oro / 4505 Chicharrones
|BMW M4 GT3
|Michelin
|BMW
|96
|(S) Patrick Gallagher
(G) Robby Foley
(S) Michael Dinan
(G) Jens Klingmann
|USA USA USA
Germ
|Turner Motorsport
Liqui Moly
|BMW M4 GT3
|Michelin
|BMW
