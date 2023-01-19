> News > IndyCar

2023 IndyCar Series grid locked in

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Thursday 19th January, 2023 - 11:55am
The 2023 IndyCar entry list has been locked in as far as full-time cars are concerned

The full-time entries for the 2023 IndyCar Series have been locked in, following confirmation of Sting Ray Robb’s drive at Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing.

A total of 27 entries are set to contest all 17 races of the season, although not quite all of them are slated to be populated by the same driver on each occasion.

Already, several Indianapolis 500- and broader oval-only campaigns have also been announced.

Team Penske will take an unchanged driver line-up into the new season, comprised of 2022 champion Will Power, fellow two-time IndyCar title winner Josef Newgarden, and now three-time race winner Scott McLaughlin.

Chip Ganassi Racing has a stable core of six-time champion Scott Dixon, 2021 champion Alex Palou, and 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson.

However, the #48 entry has become #11, with rookie Marcus Armstrong to compete on the road courses and street circuits, while Takuma Sato has moved to the squad to contest the ovals, with the veteran Japanese steerer hoping to add to his two Indy 500 wins thus far.

Ganassi could yet field Car #48, however, with Jimmie Johnson still in the frame for a one-off at The Brickyard on the Memorial Day weekend with the Honda-powered squad.

The newly renamed McLaren IndyCar Team has expanded to a full-time three-car operation, with incumbents Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist joined by 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi.

It will still run an extra Dallara in IndyCar’s flagship race, however, with 2013 Indy 500 winner – and 2022 podium finisher – Tony Kanaan already signed up.

At Andretti Autosport, Kyle Kirkwood replaces Rossi alongside Colton Herta, Romain Grosjean, and Devlin DeFrancesco, with Marco Andretti back for the Indy 500.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is comprised of the same trio of drivers, but Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey have swapped car numbers.

Lundgaard will now drive #45 and Harvey #30, while Graham Rahal remains in Car #15, with RLLR set to add another vehicle at the Indy 500.

Ed Carpenter continues to field Rinus VeeKay and Conor Daly, with Carpenter himself again driving on all the ovals in a third car, and Meyer Shank Racing’s duo of Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud remains.

As noted, Robb takes over the #51 entry, which Sato drove last year, and will count his team-mate as DCR incumbent David Malukas in the #18 car which is co-entered with HMD Motorsports.

Juncos Hollinger Racing has expanded from one car to two, with Callum Ilott joined by Agustin Canapino.

After running three cars for part of 2022, AJ Foyt Racing is a slimmed-down, all-changed line-up of Santino Ferrucci and Benjamin Pedersen.

Thus far, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has confirmed one Indy 500 entry in a collaboration with Cusick Motorsports for Stefan Wilson.

An Open Test will be held at The Thermal Club on February 2-3, with the first race event of the 2023 IndyCar season taking place at St Petersburg on March 3-5.

2023 IndyCar entry list Full-time

Team Engine Num Driver(s)
Team Penske Chevrolet 2 Josef Newgarden
Team Penske Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin
Team Penske Chevrolet TBA Will Power
AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 4 Benjamin Pedersen
AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 14 Santino Ferrucci
McLaren IndyCar Team Chevrolet 5 Pato O’Ward
McLaren IndyCar Team Chevrolet 6 Felix Rosenqvist
McLaren IndyCar Team Chevrolet 7 Alexander Rossi
Meyer Shank Racing Honda 06 Helio Castroneves
Meyer Shank Racing Honda 60 Simon Pagenaud
Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9 Scott Dixon
Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10 Alex Palou
Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 11 Marcus Armstrong
Takuma Sato
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 15 Graham Rahal
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 30 Jack Harvey
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 45 Christian Lundgaard
Dale Coyne Racing w/ HMD Motorsports Honda 18 David Malukas
Dale Coyne Racing w/ Rick Ware Racing Honda 51 Sting Ray Robb
Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 20 Conor Daly
Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay
Andretti Autosport Honda 26 Colton Hera
Andretti Autosport Honda 27 Kyle Kirkwood
Andretti Autosport Honda 28 Romain Grosjean
Andretti Autosport Honda 29 Devlin DeFrancesco
Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 77 Callum Ilott
Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 78 Agustin Canapino

Car numbers are assumed as unchanged unless otherwise advised

