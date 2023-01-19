2023 IndyCar Series grid locked in
Thursday 19th January, 2023 - 11:55am
The full-time entries for the 2023 IndyCar Series have been locked in, following confirmation of Sting Ray Robb’s drive at Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing.
A total of 27 entries are set to contest all 17 races of the season, although not quite all of them are slated to be populated by the same driver on each occasion.
Already, several Indianapolis 500- and broader oval-only campaigns have also been announced.
Team Penske will take an unchanged driver line-up into the new season, comprised of 2022 champion Will Power, fellow two-time IndyCar title winner Josef Newgarden, and now three-time race winner Scott McLaughlin.
Chip Ganassi Racing has a stable core of six-time champion Scott Dixon, 2021 champion Alex Palou, and 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson.
However, the #48 entry has become #11, with rookie Marcus Armstrong to compete on the road courses and street circuits, while Takuma Sato has moved to the squad to contest the ovals, with the veteran Japanese steerer hoping to add to his two Indy 500 wins thus far.
Ganassi could yet field Car #48, however, with Jimmie Johnson still in the frame for a one-off at The Brickyard on the Memorial Day weekend with the Honda-powered squad.
The newly renamed McLaren IndyCar Team has expanded to a full-time three-car operation, with incumbents Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist joined by 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi.
It will still run an extra Dallara in IndyCar’s flagship race, however, with 2013 Indy 500 winner – and 2022 podium finisher – Tony Kanaan already signed up.
At Andretti Autosport, Kyle Kirkwood replaces Rossi alongside Colton Herta, Romain Grosjean, and Devlin DeFrancesco, with Marco Andretti back for the Indy 500.
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is comprised of the same trio of drivers, but Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey have swapped car numbers.
Lundgaard will now drive #45 and Harvey #30, while Graham Rahal remains in Car #15, with RLLR set to add another vehicle at the Indy 500.
Ed Carpenter continues to field Rinus VeeKay and Conor Daly, with Carpenter himself again driving on all the ovals in a third car, and Meyer Shank Racing’s duo of Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud remains.
As noted, Robb takes over the #51 entry, which Sato drove last year, and will count his team-mate as DCR incumbent David Malukas in the #18 car which is co-entered with HMD Motorsports.
Juncos Hollinger Racing has expanded from one car to two, with Callum Ilott joined by Agustin Canapino.
After running three cars for part of 2022, AJ Foyt Racing is a slimmed-down, all-changed line-up of Santino Ferrucci and Benjamin Pedersen.
Thus far, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has confirmed one Indy 500 entry in a collaboration with Cusick Motorsports for Stefan Wilson.
An Open Test will be held at The Thermal Club on February 2-3, with the first race event of the 2023 IndyCar season taking place at St Petersburg on March 3-5.
2023 IndyCar entry list Full-time
|Team
|Engine
|Num
|Driver(s)
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|TBA
|Will Power
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|McLaren IndyCar Team
|Chevrolet
|5
|Pato O’Ward
|McLaren IndyCar Team
|Chevrolet
|6
|Felix Rosenqvist
|McLaren IndyCar Team
|Chevrolet
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|06
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|60
|Simon Pagenaud
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|8
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|11
|Marcus Armstrong
Takuma Sato
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|30
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|45
|Christian Lundgaard
|Dale Coyne Racing w/ HMD Motorsports
|Honda
|18
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing w/ Rick Ware Racing
|Honda
|51
|Sting Ray Robb
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Rinus VeeKay
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|26
|Colton Hera
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|28
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|29
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|77
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|78
|Agustin Canapino
Car numbers are assumed as unchanged unless otherwise advised
