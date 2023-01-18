> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Jones explains in-car fire extinguishers

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 18th January, 2023 - 4:00pm

Brad Jones Racing driver Macauley Jones explains how the in-car fire extinguisher set-up functions for the 2023 Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro Supercar.

