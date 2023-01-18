Next-generation Wyhoon joins Erebus Academy

Twelve-year-old karter Ryan Wyhoon has been announced as the youngest member of the Erebus Academy.

The Wyhoon name is already an integral part of the Erebus system, with Ryan’s father Terry owning the Image Racing team which fields academy members in the Dunlop Super2 Series.

Wyhoon junior is about to embark on his seventh season in karting, and can already claim three Morwell Go Kart Club Championships.

“Motorsport is everything to me,” he said.

“My parents took me to my first race track when I was a week old and then I had my first race weekend in Tasmania the week after so ever since I was born, I’ve always been at the race track.

“My dad got me my first kart when I was five and I started racing the following year at the Morwell Go Kart track.”

Wyhoon has scored multiple podiums across a number of competitions and also raced in America last year.

“I have three Club Championships at Morwell Go Kart Club and I’ve had a couple of podiums in the Golden Power Series but my highest achievement is probably third place at Parolin Junior Sprint Classic at the end of 2022,” he declared.

“It was a great experience to race in America last year. Being able to spend some time with people who coach NASCAR drivers and even the NASCAR drivers themselves was a really cool experience.”

The Erebus Academy reaches into a number of categories, and counts current Erebus Motorsport Repco Supercars Championship driver Will Brown as one of its alumni.

“I think it’ll be a great experience for me to interact with other Erebus Academy drivers knowing that they could be in Supercars one day,” added Wyhoon.

“It’s really cool knowing I’m part of the same Academy that Will Brown was once a part of.

“I think the Academy will be able to help me with lots of things, like working on my data and hopefully getting me into a car when I’m older.”

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan remarked, “It’s great to see a young kid from such a rich family pedigree of racers focused on a career in motorsport.

“Ryan has shown a lot of determination and passion at such a young age and I’m really looking forward to watching his progression throughout the years.”

Image Racing is expected to again field multiple cars this year in Super2, which kicks off at the Thrifty Newcastle 500 on March 10-12.

Before then, Ryan Wyhoon begins his 2023 karting season in KA3 Junior Heavy at the Golden Power Series Puckapunyal on February 18-19.