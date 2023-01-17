GT4 locked-in for APC at Bathurst 6 Hour

The first GT4 entry has been lodged for the Australian Production Cars and GT4 Australia field that will compete at the 2023 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

Mark Griffith has entered his Mercedes-AMG GT4 in the support category that will feature at the Easter production car endurance event on April 7-9.

The combined APC/GT4 field will take to Mount Panorama for practice, qualifying, as well as three 40-minute sprint races over the course of the weekend.

The category also offers a solution to the overwhelming demand for a spot in the 6-hour enduro, with 85 entries submitted for the 70-grid race.

The 2022 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS GT4 Cup Series Champion will steer the car he drove to the title at the event.

“Any race at Bathurst is a good time, and I couldn’t pass up an opportunity to show people just how good the GT4 cars are,” Griffith said.

“These cars are reliable and just great to drive, they are factory-built, reliable and just really cool things to race.

“I have been committed to GT4 for many years and I would like to see it grow here in Australia.

“I am looking forward to getting out there and having a blast as part of the sprint races, and seeing how our cars go on a non-slick tyre.”

Akin to the Bathurst 6 Hour, which has reached a capacity grid, there has been strong interest in the APC/GT4 category, since it was added to the support bill in December.

The non-championship event at Bathurst will take place before the 2023 Australian Production Cars season commences officially at the SpeedSeries event set to be held at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on May 12-14.

2023 Australian Production Cars Calendar

Round 1 – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit – May 12-14

Round 2 – Sydney Motorsport Park – June 16-18

Round 3 – Queensland Raceway – August 11-13

Round 4 – Sandown International Motor Raceway – September 8-10

Round 5 – The Bend Motorsport Park – October 13-15

Round 6 – Supercheap Auto Bathurst International – November 10-12