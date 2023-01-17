Crick to continue with Eggleston Super2 team

Cameron Crick will embark on a second season in the Dunlop Super2 Series with Eggleston Motorsport, the team has announced.

The 25-year-old will count 2022 Super3 runner-up Kai Allen, former Porsche front-runner Cooper Murray, and Formula Ford driver Jordyn Sinni as team-mates, with Matthew McCutcheon to contest the third tier for Eggleston.

“[Cameron Crick] will suit up for a second season in [Super2] with EMS in 2023,” read a team social media post.

“The first year is always a learning year and we are stoked that we get to really convert what Cam has learnt into some solid results and be up the pointy end where he deserves to and can be.

“The hardest working driver we have met in putting his loyal sponsor group and entire program together, proud to have you in the EMS family!”

The Sydneysider finished 12th in last year’s Super2 Series with a best race result of seventh in the latter encounter at Sandown.

Eggleston with field Triple Eight Race Engineering-built ZB Commodores in the second tier in 2023, Crick’s being the ex-Mark Winterbottom machine from Team 18, in conjunction with the start of the Gen3 era in the Repco Supercars Championship.

Both seasons get underway with the Thrifty Newcastle 500 on March 10-12.