Bathurst 12 Hour start ‘really helpful’ for Stanaway

Richie Stanaway says a drive with Triple Eight Race Engineering in the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour will be “really helpful” ahead of his Supercars enduro gig with the team.

Stanaway will contest the Pro-Am class of the Mount Panorama GT3 enduro with Jamie Whincup and Prince Jefri Ibrahim in a Mercedes-AMG GT3, representing his first competitive outing with Triple Eight before co-driving with Shane van Gisbergen in the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000.

It will also be his first tilt at the 12 Hour, although he is a race winner in the LMGTE Pro class of the World Endurance Championship as a factory Aston Martin driver.

“This year’s Bathurst 12 Hour is going to be a great race to be a part of,” said the 31-year-old.

“I’ve never raced at the 12 Hour before. I did a lot of GT racing when I was in Europe, but it’s been two years now since I’ve driven a GT car.

“I’m looking forward to getting the feeling of a GT car again with its extra downforce compared to what I’ve driven in the past few years.

“It’s going to really helpful for me to drive at Bathurst again and complete more laps than what I would have done at last year’s Bathurst 1000.

“It’s one of the top international events in the world, and I’m looking forward to experiencing what it’s like.

“I’m also excited to be sharing a car with Prince Jefri and Jamie – he’s someone I’ve looked up to my whole career.”

Stanaway will drive the #99 Mercedes-AMG which carries major sponsorship from Boost Mobile.

The telco’s boss, Peter Adderton, has perhaps been the New Zealander’s biggest supporter in recent years, and hailed his latest call-up.

“We look forward to seeing Boost Mobile Racing in action at this year’s 12 Hour in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 run by Triple Eight Race Engineering,” remarked Adderton.

“We wish Jamie, Richie, Prince Jefri Ibrahim and the team all the best for the 12 Hour – what a great combination.

“As for Richie – we have supported athletes in various sports for more than 20 years, including in Australian Motorsport.

“We have always believed in Richie and that he deserves a full-time drive in Supercars.

“On the back of the great performance with Greg Murphy at the 2022 Bathurst 1000, it’s great that Jamie and the team at Triple Eight also appreciate his talent.”

The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 3-5.