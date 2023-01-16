> News > Formula 1

Formula 1 2023 Key Details

Stay abreast of all the important details of the 2023 Formula 1 season with complete driver line-ups, key staff members for every team, launch dates, all testing and every race weekend.

F1 launches ahead of the 2023 season start from February 3

Launch Dates

Date Team
3/02/2023 Red Bull
6/02/2023 Williams
11/02/2023 AlphaTauri
13/02/2023 Aston Martin
13/02/2023 McLaren
14/02/2023 Ferrari
15/02/2023 Mercedes
16/02/2023 Alpine
Alfa Romeo Sauber
Haas
Key dates for Formula 1 testing in 2023

Testing

Date Description Location
1/2/2023 – 2/2/2023 Pirelli Tyre Test, Mercedes (dry tyres) (Using 2022 cars) Paul Ricard
3/2/2023 – 4/2/2023 Pirelli Tyre Test, AlphaTauri (wet tyres) (Using 2022 cars) Paul Ricard
7/2/2023 – 8/2/2023 Pirelli Tyre Test, Mercedes and Aston Martin (dry tyres) (Using 2022 cars) Jerez
23/2/2023 – 25/2/2023 Pre-Season Testing Bahrain
F1 announced a record 24-event calendar for 2023

2023 Formula 1 Calendar

Round Event Date
1 Bahrain Grand Prix March 5
2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix March 19
3 Australian Grand Prix April 2
TBC
5 Azerbaijan Grand Prix April 30
6 Miami Grand Prix May 7
7 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix May 21
8 Monaco Grand Prix May 28
9 Spanish Grand Prix June 4
10 Canada Grand Prix June 18
11 Austrian Grand Prix July 2
12 British Grand Prix July 9
13 Hungarian Grand Prix July 23
14 Belgian Grand Prix July 30
15 Dutch Grand Prix August 27
16 Italian Grand Prix September 3
17 Singapore Grand Prix September 17
18 Japanese Grand Prix September 24
19 Qatar Grand Prix October 8
20 US Grand Prix October 22
21 Mexico City Grand Prix October 29
22 Sao Paulo Grand Prix November 5
23 Las Vegas Grand Prix November 18
24 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix November 26

A total of 20 drivers are set to compete in the 2023 F1 season

Driver Line-up

Team Driver 1 Driver 2
Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (2023) George Russell (2022+)
Ferrari Charles Leclerc (2024) Carlos Sainz (2024)
Red Bull Max Verstappen (2028) Sergio Perez (2024)
McLaren Lando Norris (2022+) Oscar Piastri (2024)
Alpine Esteban Ocon (2024) Pierre Gasly (2023+)
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso (2023+) Lance Stroll
AlphaTauri Nyck de Vries (2023) Yuki Tsunoda (2023)
Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas (2022+) Guanyu Zhou (2022)
Haas Kevin Magnussen (2022+) Nico Hulkenberg
Williams Alex Albon (2023+) Logan Sargeant

All the supporting drivers for the 2023 Formula 1 season

Reserve and Test Drivers

Team Reserve Driver Third Driver Development/Simulator Drivers
Mercedes Mick Schumacher (2023)
Ferrari Antonio Giovinazzi Robert Shwartzman
Red Bull Liam Lawson
Dennis Hauger
Zane Maloney		 Daniel Ricciardo (2023) Rudy van Buren
McLaren Alex Palou
Access to Mercedes pool		 Will Stevens
Oliver Turvey
Alpine Jack Doohan
Aston Martin Felipe Drugovich
Stoffel Vandoorne
AlphaTauri Liam Lawson
Dennis Hauger
Zane Maloney
Alfa Romeo Theo Pourchaire
Haas Pietro Fittipaldi (TBC)
Williams Access to Mercedes pool

The key figures for all Formula 1 teams in 2023

Key Personnel

Team CEO Team Principal Senior Staff
Mercedes Toto Wolff Toto Wolff James Allison
Mike Elliot
Andrew Shovlin
Ferrari Benedetto Vigna Fred Vasseur Laurent Mekies
Red Bull Oliver Mintzlaff Christian Horner Adrian Newey
Pierre Wache
McLaren Zak Brown Andrea Stella James Key
Alpine Laurent Rossi Otmar Szafnauer Pat Fry
Aston Martin Lawrence Stroll Mike Krack Andrew Green
Dan Fallows
AlphaTauri Oliver Mintzlaff Franz Tost Jody Egginton
Alfa Romeo Andreas Seidl Xevi Pujolar
Haas Gene Haas Guenther Steiner Simone Resta
Williams (Matthew Savage) James Vowles Dave Robson

