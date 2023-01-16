Formula 1 2023 Key Details
By Mat Coch
Monday 16th January, 2023 - 11:44am
Stay abreast of all the important details of the 2023 Formula 1 season with complete driver line-ups, key staff members for every team, launch dates, all testing and every race weekend.
Launch Dates
|Date
|Team
|3/02/2023
|Red Bull
|6/02/2023
|Williams
|11/02/2023
|AlphaTauri
|13/02/2023
|Aston Martin
|13/02/2023
|McLaren
|14/02/2023
|Ferrari
|15/02/2023
|Mercedes
|16/02/2023
|Alpine
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|Haas
Testing
|Date
|Description
|Location
|1/2/2023 – 2/2/2023
|Pirelli Tyre Test, Mercedes (dry tyres) (Using 2022 cars)
|Paul Ricard
|3/2/2023 – 4/2/2023
|Pirelli Tyre Test, AlphaTauri (wet tyres) (Using 2022 cars)
|Paul Ricard
|7/2/2023 – 8/2/2023
|Pirelli Tyre Test, Mercedes and Aston Martin (dry tyres) (Using 2022 cars)
|Jerez
|23/2/2023 – 25/2/2023
|Pre-Season Testing
|Bahrain
2023 Formula 1 Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|1
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|March 5
|2
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|March 19
|3
|Australian Grand Prix
|April 2
|TBC
|5
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|April 30
|6
|Miami Grand Prix
|May 7
|7
|Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
|May 21
|8
|Monaco Grand Prix
|May 28
|9
|Spanish Grand Prix
|June 4
|10
|Canada Grand Prix
|June 18
|11
|Austrian Grand Prix
|July 2
|12
|British Grand Prix
|July 9
|13
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|July 23
|14
|Belgian Grand Prix
|July 30
|15
|Dutch Grand Prix
|August 27
|16
|Italian Grand Prix
|September 3
|17
|Singapore Grand Prix
|September 17
|18
|Japanese Grand Prix
|September 24
|19
|Qatar Grand Prix
|October 8
|20
|US Grand Prix
|October 22
|21
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|October 29
|22
|Sao Paulo Grand Prix
|November 5
|23
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|November 18
|24
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|November 26
Driver Line-up
|Team
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton (2023)
|George Russell (2022+)
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc (2024)
|Carlos Sainz (2024)
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen (2028)
|Sergio Perez (2024)
|McLaren
|Lando Norris (2022+)
|Oscar Piastri (2024)
|Alpine
|Esteban Ocon (2024)
|Pierre Gasly (2023+)
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso (2023+)
|Lance Stroll
|AlphaTauri
|Nyck de Vries (2023)
|Yuki Tsunoda (2023)
|Alfa Romeo
|Valtteri Bottas (2022+)
|Guanyu Zhou (2022)
|Haas
|Kevin Magnussen (2022+)
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Williams
|Alex Albon (2023+)
|Logan Sargeant
Reserve and Test Drivers
|Team
|Reserve Driver
|Third Driver
|Development/Simulator Drivers
|Mercedes
|Mick Schumacher (2023)
|Ferrari
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Robert Shwartzman
|Red Bull
|Liam Lawson
Dennis Hauger
Zane Maloney
|Daniel Ricciardo (2023)
|Rudy van Buren
|McLaren
|Alex Palou
Access to Mercedes pool
|Will Stevens
Oliver Turvey
|Alpine
|Jack Doohan
|Aston Martin
|Felipe Drugovich
Stoffel Vandoorne
|AlphaTauri
|Liam Lawson
Dennis Hauger
Zane Maloney
|Alfa Romeo
|Theo Pourchaire
|Haas
|Pietro Fittipaldi (TBC)
|Williams
|Access to Mercedes pool
Key Personnel
|Team
|CEO
|Team Principal
|Senior Staff
|Mercedes
|Toto Wolff
|Toto Wolff
|James Allison
Mike Elliot
Andrew Shovlin
|Ferrari
|Benedetto Vigna
|Fred Vasseur
|Laurent Mekies
|Red Bull
|Oliver Mintzlaff
|Christian Horner
|Adrian Newey
Pierre Wache
|McLaren
|Zak Brown
|Andrea Stella
|James Key
|Alpine
|Laurent Rossi
|Otmar Szafnauer
|Pat Fry
|Aston Martin
|Lawrence Stroll
|Mike Krack
|Andrew Green
Dan Fallows
|AlphaTauri
|Oliver Mintzlaff
|Franz Tost
|Jody Egginton
|Alfa Romeo
|Andreas Seidl
|Xevi Pujolar
|Haas
|Gene Haas
|Guenther Steiner
|Simone Resta
|Williams
|(Matthew Savage)
|James Vowles
|Dave Robson
