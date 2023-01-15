> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 13 highlights

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 15th January, 2023 - 9:08am

Extended highlights of Stage 13 of the Dakar Rally.

CLICK HERE for Bikes report

CLICK HERE for Cars and other classes

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]