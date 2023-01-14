Price retains Dakar lead as Benavides promoted to stage win

Toby Price will take a 12-second lead into the final day of Dakar 2023 after Kevin Benavides was credited more than 20 minutes for assisting their injured KTM team-mate.

Uncertainty surrounded just how much of a margin which the two-time Dakar champion held given Benavides had stopped and waited with Matthias Walkner when the Austrian crashed 55km into the 154km special on Stage 13.

As predicted, a time credit of 23:10s has now been issued, giving the Argentine the win on the sandy Shaybah to Al-Hofuf stage and moving him up to second in the overall classification.

Price had started the day 28 seconds up, with Skyler Howes the best of the rest, but the Husqvarna rider is now third at 1:31s in arrears.

