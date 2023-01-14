> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Dakar Stage 12

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 14th January, 2023 - 2:22pm

Sebastien Loeb continues his winning streak while it is crunch time in the Bikes at Dakar 2023.

Matthias Walkner
Kevin Benavides - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing - 2023 Dakar Rally
Francisco Chaleco Lopez
Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel
Kevin Benavides
Mohammed Balooshi
Daniel Sanders - Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing
Jakub Przygonski and Armand Monleon
Laia Sanz
Venue
Mattias Ekstrom and Emil Bergvist
Daniel Sanders
Daniel Sanders
Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin

