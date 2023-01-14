Hedge wins opening NZ Series race

Callum Hedge has won the opening race of the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship at Highlands Motorsport Park.

Hedge led away from pole position while Charlie Wurz was a fast starter, leaping from fourth to second position on the opening lap.

The pole-sitter then began to build an advantage at the head of the field to the tune of more than three seconds.

For much of the race, the order stayed the same, until an intense battle pack emerged for sixth with five laps to go.

Ryan Shehan came under pressure from Jacob Abel, while Ryder Quinn was tucked up close behind and made it a three-car squabble.

Shehan held Abel off for half a lap, however, got sideways through the forrest loop and made contact with the wall.

That brought out the safety car in the closing stages, with the field taking the chequered flag under yellow conditions.

New Zealander Hedge claimed victory ahead of Wurz and David Morales in third.

The top five was rounded out by Josh Mason and Liam Sceats.

Tom McLennan finished outside the top 10 after issues on the grid saw the Australian start from last, having qualified ninth.

Sunday’s Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship action will feature another qualifying session followed by Races 2 and 3.