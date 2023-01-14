Dakar on knife edge after dramatic penultimate stage

Toby Price looks set to take just a 12-second lead into the final day of the 2023 Dakar Rally after high drama involving both of his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team-mates on Stage 13.

Price had started the penultimate special a mere 28 seconds ahead of Husqvarna’s Skyler Howes but Kevin Benavides appears likely to move into second place despite setting a stage time 20:42s slower than the Australian.

The Argentine had stopped during the first half of a sandy, 154km special between Shaybah and Al-Hofuf to assist his other team-mate, Matthias Walkner, who had crashed 55km in.

Benavides is predicted to be credited with 23:10s back, wiping out most of the 23:22s deficit relative to Price in the provisional overall classification.

Husqvarna’s Skyler Howes would thus drop to third and, in any event, is set to start tomorrow’s final stage 1:31s in arrears of Price.

Walkner is reported to have been conscious when the medical team reached him, but was suffering back pain.

More to follow