Dakar on knife edge after dramatic penultimate stage
Saturday 14th January, 2023 - 6:38pm
Toby Price looks set to take just a 12-second lead into the final day of the 2023 Dakar Rally after high drama involving both of his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team-mates on Stage 13.
Price had started the penultimate special a mere 28 seconds ahead of Husqvarna’s Skyler Howes but Kevin Benavides appears likely to move into second place despite setting a stage time 20:42s slower than the Australian.
The Argentine had stopped during the first half of a sandy, 154km special between Shaybah and Al-Hofuf to assist his other team-mate, Matthias Walkner, who had crashed 55km in.
Benavides is predicted to be credited with 23:10s back, wiping out most of the 23:22s deficit relative to Price in the provisional overall classification.
Husqvarna’s Skyler Howes would thus drop to third and, in any event, is set to start tomorrow’s final stage 1:31s in arrears of Price.
Walkner is reported to have been conscious when the medical team reached him, but was suffering back pain.
More to follow
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]