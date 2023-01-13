What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

The opening round of the 2022-2023 FIA Formula E Championship in Mexico will be broadcast this weekend on Stan Sport.

For the first time, Gen3-era machinery will take to the track for competitive sessions at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City on Saturday, January 14 local time/Sunday, January 15 AEDT.

In addition to the new Spark Gen3 cars, the 2023 season will see new driver combinations, with all squads barring the Jaguars TCS Racing line-up of New Zealander Mitch Evans and Brit Sam Bird changing.

Reigning Formula E Drivers’ World Champion Stoffel Vandoorne will team up with double title-winner Jean-Eric Vergne for DS Penske.

Fellow American squad Avalanche Andretti Formula E will have Jake Dennis and Andre Lotterer as part of its line-up.

Nio 333 Racing will field Sergio Sette Camara and Dan Ticktum, while Robin Frijns and Nico Miller will compete for the ABT Cupra Formula E squad.

Indian squad Mahindra Racing will have Oliver Rowland and Lucas di Grassi drive for them, while the Porsche Formula E Team line-up consists of Antonio Felix da Costa and Pascal Wehrlein.

New Zealander Nick Cassidy will team up with former Formula 1 driver Sebastien Buemi for Envision Racing, while the Nissan Formula E team will feature an all-French line-up of Norman Nato and Sacha Fenestraz.

In addition to the changed drive line-ups, two new teams enter the fold, namely McLaren and Maserati.

Formed out of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, the Neom McLaren Formula E squad will field Jake Hughes and Rene Rast, while on its return to motorsport, the all-new Maserati MSG Racing team will have Maximillian Gunther and Edoardo Mortara as its drivers.

There are also four new circuits on the calendar with Cape Town, South Africa, Portland, USA, Hyderabad, India and Sao Paulo, Brazil to host the Formula E Championship for the first time.

In 2023, you can catch all the action from the 2022-2023 FIA Formula E Championship live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

Formula E Championship in Mexico City