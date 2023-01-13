> News > Supercars

VIDEO: Gen3 alloy wheels vs previous alloys

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 13th January, 2023 - 5:09pm

Brad Jones talks through the differences between the previous Supercars alloy race wheel and the new Gen3 version for 2023.

Watch the previous Brad Jones Racing gen3 video here.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]