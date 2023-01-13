TCR announces new control tyre supplier

A new control tyre supplier has been announced for the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series for 2023 and beyond.

Kumho has inked a multi-year deal to supply tyres for the national touring car racing category.

The Korean manufacturer developed a competition tyre for TCR in 2021 and is now the control supplier for the TCR World Tour, which has been confirmed for an Australian outing at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International in November, with another venue to be announced soon.

Crucially, the move aligns the Australian series with its sister categories across the world, opening the door for local drivers to compete globally – as Garry Rogers Motorsport driver Aaron Cameron did at the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games.

“This was an important step for TCR Australia to make to fall in line with other major TCR categories around the world,” Australian Racing Group Head of Category Operations Ben McMellan said.

“Switching to Kumho means our drivers will have exactly the same compound and construction of tyre that the TCR World Tour teams will be using when they race here later this year.

“It also means that if our drivers or teams want to compete internationally, they are likely to have the same level of tyre knowledge.

“I’d like to extend a huge thanks to Michelin who have been a terrific supporter of TCR in Australia.

“They have been supportive and understanding through the past four years and we thank them for their commitment.”

Kumho has been a long-term supporter of Australian motorsport, supplying control tyres for categories such as the V8 Touring Car Series, as well as the National Sports Sedan Series.

The 2023 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series will commence at AWC Race Tasmania, which is set to be held at Symmons Plains Raceway on February 24-26.