Ken Block remembered by family with initiative

Ken Block has been remembered by his family and friends, with an initiative also set up to carry forward his legacy.

The motorkhana superstar passed away in a snowmobile accident earlier this month at 55 years of age.

Nearly 600 people gathered to celebrate the American rally legend’s life in Park City, Utah on Wednesday.

Proceedings began at 13:43, a nod to his racing number of #43, with a collection of his rally cars lined up at the entrance to the Woodward Park City ski resort.

Block’s family has also established ‘The 43 Institute’ to support those pursuing a career in the creative industries.

Prior to his motorsport exploits, Block was a co-founder of DC Shoes.

He then brought his marketing skills into motorsport with the making Hoonigan.

Block’s family wants to continue to share the late entrepreneur’s wisdom and help others through The 43 Institute.

Its mission statement reads: “The 43 Institute exists to carry on Ken Block’s greatest legacy: creating paths of opportunity and success for people, limited by nothing but their own dedication and tenacity.

“From the opportunity of building a brand, taking off in action sports, or pursuing a driving career, Ken always greatly supported those who gave 110% towards their passion.

“The 43 Institute aims to open the door of opportunity to the network of creatives, business leaders, marketing experts, top level athletes, and artists that Ken has built in his decades-long career; providing grants and support to make dreams happen.”

One of the speakers at the Utah event was former team-mate, close friend, and rival Travis Pastrana, who spoke of Block’s pioneering approach and a determination to develop the sport they loved.