IN PICTURES: Dakar Stage 10

Damion Smy

Thursday 12th January, 2023 - 7:00pm

Stage 10 of the 2023 Dakar Rally has seen significant positions swapped in the Bikes, while yesterday’s pivotal Stage 9 saw Carlos Sainz eliminated as Sebastien Loeb went on to win the stage, taking today’s to make it three in a row.

Follow Dakar 2023 here.

 

M11_2002
sebastien_loeb(2)
Toby Price
M31_4238
Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel
Toby Price
Mattias Ekstrom and Emil Bergvist
Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin
M42_3916
M41_8572
M41_8651
M41_8538
Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel
Daniel Sanders
M22_6536
M11_2784(1)
M11_2767
M12_4907
kevin_benavides(3)
francisco_lopez_contardo(1)
Toby Price
Mattias Ekstrom and Emil Bergvist

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

