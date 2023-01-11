Van Gisbergen up for prestigious NZ sports award

Shane van Gisbergen has been announced as a finalist for a prestigious sporting award in New Zealand.

The three-time Supercars champion is a finalist in the ‘Sportsman of the Year’ category for the 60th edition of the Halberg Awards, an annual accolade that recognises New Zealand’s sporting excellence.

It is the first time the Kiwi has been announced as a finalist for the ‘Sportsman of the Year’ award and follows a record-breaking season in the 2022 Supercars Championship, where he stormed to 21 race victories, including the Bathurst 1000, on his way to sealing his third Supercars title.

In addition to his Supercars campaign, the Kiwi impressed on debut in the FIA World Rally Championship at Rally New Zealand, standing on the WRC2 class podium alongside 2016 Rally Argentina winner Hayden Paddon and 2019 Australian Rally Championship winner Harry Bates.

Motorsport New Zealand CEO Elton Goonan acknowledged the recognition of motorsport, as well as van Gisbergen’s achievements by the judging panel.

“It’s great that the Halberg Foundation has recognised Shane’s extraordinary motorsport achievements,” Goonan said.

“New Zealand has such a depth of motorsport talent and a huge number of success stories at the pinnacle of the sport, including current World [Endurance] Champion Brendon Hartley.

“Shane has an unreal ability behind the wheel, there are very few drivers who are instantly competitive in the wide range of vehicles and, in fact, entire motorsport disciplines as Shane.

“We’ve seen his success in Supercars, open wheelers at the New Zealand Grand Prix and recently his rallying exploits at World Rally Championship level.

“He is very deserving of this finalist selection and I know the entire motorsport community in New Zealand, and abroad, will have their fingers crossed when the winner is announced.”

The 60th Halberg Awards ceremony will be held in Auckland, New Zealand, on Wednesday, February 15.