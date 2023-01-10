Williams F1 academy adds F3 race winner Colapinto

Formula 3 Championship race winner Franco Colapinto has joined the Williams F1 academy.

The Argentine made his F3 debut last year with Van Amersfoort Racing and would score two race wins on his way to ninth in the standings at season’s end.

He will continue in that championship this year, moving to MP Motorsport for the 2023 campaign, as well as working with Williams.

According to the latter, “Franco will be immersed with the team both trackside and at the factory in Grove.

“He’ll work closely with various departments across Williams to hone his skills both on and off the track while conducting simulator work to provide useful feedback for car development.”

Williams Sporting Director Sven Smeets said, “We’re delighted to welcome Franco to the Williams Racing Driver Academy.

“His career achievements since starting karting highlight Franco’s natural ability behind the wheel and what he’s capable of in the years to come.

“He had a standout rookie season in Formula 3 with several strong performances that led to podiums and wins.

“We look forward to working closely with Franco to support and nurture his development as a driver.”

The 19-year-old himself remarked, “It’s a real honour to join Williams Racing Team as an Academy Driver.

“They are one of the most successful teams in Formula 1 history and I am looking forward to following in the footsteps of my fellow countryman Carlos Reutemann.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for which I am forever grateful. Thanks to everyone at Williams for putting their trust in me.

“I am also excited to announce that I will be back with MP Motorsport for the 2023 FIA F3 season.

“I really enjoyed my time with the team in Eurocup and FRECA and we achieved some great results together. The goal is to reach even higher this time.

“My first year in FIA F3 was all about learning and I will use all the knowledge I’ve gathered to aim for the title next year.”

Colapinto, the 2019 Spanish Formula 4 Champion, joins an academy which already includes Formula 2 driver Roy Nissany, Prema F3 rival Zak O’Sullivan, and new Andretti Autosport Indy NXT pilot Jamie Chadwick.