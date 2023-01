Rallye Monte-Carlo entries released for WRC opener

The entry list for the opening round of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship season at Rallye Monte-Carlo has been released.

Announced by event organiser Automobile Club de Monaco overnight, 75 cars will take part in the 2023 season opener, including 10 starters in the Rally1 category.

The 2023 field is headed by reigning Drivers’ and Co-Drivers’ Championship winners Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen, who will lead the charge for Toyota Gazoo Racing.

The Flying Finns will be joined by team-mates including eight-time WRC title winner Sebastien Ogier and his co-driver Vincent Landais, British pairing Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin as well as the recently promoted Takamoto Katsuta with Irishman Aaron Johnston on the pace notes for him.

M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s attack will be led by 2019 WRC title winner Ott Tanak, who will be joined by Martin Jarveoja.

Their French team-mate Pierre-Louis Loubet will have Belgian Nicolas Gilsoul on the notes, while Greek privateer Jourdan Serderidis will be joined by Belgian Frederic Miclotte in the British squad’s third car in the absence of 2022 Rallye Monte Carlo winner and nine-time WRC winner Sebastien Loeb, who is currently competing in the 2023 Dakar Rally.

Hyundai Motorsport’s three-car charge round out the Rally1 starters, with Belgians Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe, Spanish duo Daniel Sordo/Candido Carrera to be joined by new team-mates Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm in the opening round, with fellow recruit Irishman Craig Breen to commence his season at Rally Sweden.

This year’s Rallye Monte-Carlo is the 91st edition of the event and, after a ceremonial start at Casino Square, will see 18 special stages covering a total distance of 325km.

Rallye Monte-Carlo will take place from January 19-22.

2023 FIA World Rally Championship Rallye Monte-Carlo Entry List