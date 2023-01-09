> News > Offroad > Dakar

PHOTOS: Dakar Stage 8

Sophie Wisely

By Sophie Wisely

Monday 9th January, 2023 - 3:30pm

Stage 8 of Dakar 2023 saw the final charge before the rest day with a shortened course due to heavy rains.

Follow Dakar 2023 here. See yesterday’s images here.

M21_0099
Daniel Sanders
M32_9123
AUTO - DAKAR 2023 - STAGE 8
m12-6800
Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel
491517_toby-price_Dakar-Rally-2023_00879_Dakar
M41_6309
m21-9047
Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz
M22_0631
M42_1867
m31-9731
Daniel Sanders
SI202301080165_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel fighting with Lucas Moraes and Timo Gottschalk
Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin fighting with Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy
M42_1984
Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz
AUTO - DAKAR 2023 - STAGE 8
M21_0800
Toby Price
Sebastien Loeb
Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz

